Off the rails
Chuck Pezeshki usually has an interesting perspective that stops just short of wacky. But this time (June 6) he is completely off the rails by championing an author who says that BLM and critical race theory aren’t real and are just “staged for our stimulation” like wrestling matches.
Like Chuck, I am a mechanical engineer, and one of the most important tools we learn about is management of change, which is a part of process safety management. We are still dealing with the failure to effectively manage the change from ending the horror of slavery. Chuck needs to expand his reading list and think how he can help versus sabotage the process.
Jeff Watt
Pullman
Return drugs to store
Goodness gracious, sakes alive! The FBI utilized a secure-messaging system that gave end-to-end encrypted devices to the criminal underworld. It had a “blind copy” channel that copied every single message onto an FBI server. The FBI coordinated with law enforcement world wide, resulting in raids in 16 countries; 800 arrests, 32 tons of drugs, $148 million in cash and cryptocurrencies, and a number of high-level corruption cases. It’s being called an unprecedented blow to criminal networks worldwide, a watershed moment in global law enforcement history.
So thrilling! However, it’s nothing more than bureaucratic make-work. Unarrested businessmen will supply the abandoned drug customers.
In 1915, America left the world behind, and went into drug prohibition. Some 60 years later, the rest of the world joined us. During that half a century, those opposite policies were producing different results on the streets. Americans in Europe found clean streets and no drugs. They came to understand that prohibition was causing our drug problem. They wrote, providing us with written observations of that 60-year period when drug prohibition was being enforced in America, while legal drugs were being regulated in Europe. Their observations tell us to return the drugs to the drug store.
Wiley Hollingsworth
Pullman