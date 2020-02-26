City of Spokane, hospital showing courage, humanity
Recently, Spokane and Sacred Heart Hospital took a fantastic opportunity to accept four Coronavirus, or Covid-19, victims who had the misfortune to be on a cruise ship and exposed to a new, unpredictable virus. I can’t say enough high praise and honor I feel with the amazing level of humanity from Spokane’s community. Sadly, the leadership in the White House who in my opinion, has less of an IQ than a pickle on a McDonald’s Big Mac, was pissed off that American citizens were flown home. I can say what I think he can do with himself, but you couldn’t publish it.
I am so proud that Spokane has the progressive courage to seek out funds to have the special isolation unit and to be only one of 10 units in the nation, and to train special staff to provide the care needed. Although the Covid-19 virus is actually less deadly than the current flu hitting our country at this time, having those patients gives the staff the opportunity to practice skills in caring for persons with potential deadly diseases. Also it allows finding answers to preventing and treating them in the future. A huge benefit to humanity.
Sadly, I foresee and predict there will be a lot more deadlier diseases in the future. With global warming, climate changes and the ongoing massive insult to our earth by toxic chemicals, we are creating a new environmental culture to grow new viruses and unknown organisms. It’s already impacting our human immune systems. In closing, for me, the most deadly “parasite” bringing the greatest harm to humanity resides in the White House (my firm opinion).
Janet C. Smith
Spokane
Keep the backpack;please return the shoes
My 12-year-old daughter just had her backpack stolen from the hallway at Mikey’s Gyros (in Moscow) on Feb. 19. We are a low-income family and in the backpack was a set of tap shoes which were a birthday gift and we would very much appreciate getting those back. You can keep the backpack but please return the shoes. You can leave the shoes at Mikey’s. Please have some compassion for those who don’t have many things and struggle in life.
Annie Fletcher
Moscow