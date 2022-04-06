Intellectual rot
There’s a tendency among conservative “thinkers” to hedge their bets whenever they come close to taking a stand on an issue. They’ll argue that transgender people don’t exist and then call for compassion for the LGBTQ+ community. Or, they’ll defend Putin’s invasion, followed by a line about protecting democracy at home and abroad.
This lack of conviction is a reflection of their muddled thinking and insincerity. To actually take a stand on an issue, you have to have principles, convictions, and the intellectual rigor that undergirds both. Conservatism used to have all three, but all post-Trump conservatives have is a reflexive rejection of anything associated with the dreaded libs. It’s a strategy of sorts; you can’t refute a lack of ideas and principles. But, you can’t do anything else either, such as craft policies or solve problems.
All it takes to qualify as a conservative “intellectual” these days is the gullibility to believe every conspiracy on social media, an irrational fear of liberals, and a third-grader’s knack for name calling. (Deliberate ignorance and plausibly-deniable racism don’t hurt, though.) Fixing problems is hard. Spouting crazy and spreading hate couldn’t be easier. And those are really all conservatives have left: The GOP won’t even have a legislative agenda going into the midterms. (God forbid their constituents actually know what they’re voting for!)
I long to engage conservatives in honest, logical debates on issues of substance. But, that won’t happen until they face consequences for their anti-intellectualism and bad-faith arguments.
The upcoming elections will not be a contest of policy positions but rather a referendum on whether facts, logic, decency, and democratic values matter. I hope liberals, independents, and the conservatives who still know how to think can unite to crush the intellectual rot that has devoured so much of the GOP.
Ryan Urie
Moscow
Would shorter routes work?
My wife and I subscribed to the Daily News for many years. Then about a month ago home delivery stopped for us, as it did for many other customers, due to a lack of paper carriers.
The Daily News is trying to hire carriers, but requires that they be at least 18 and have a car. These seem to me unnecessarily high requirements.
For rural routes cars are of course necessary, but in-town routes, if limited in size, could easily be handled by boys and girls on bikes. I delivered papers by bike from age 10 to 15. My route ran about 3 miles and I had about 50 customers. I lost most of the change I made through holes in my pocket, but it was a valuable work experience. Yes, I’m an old coot, but why deny young birds the opportunity to earn a few bucks and get some exercise while doing so? I’d sure appreciate having the paper at our doorstep once again.
Walter Hesford
Moscow