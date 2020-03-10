Alert systems can helppeople get help after fall
I would like to give a big shout-out and thank you to Lenna Harding for her column the Daily News on Feb. 21. I am thrilled by her gracious endorsement of Good Samaritan Society’s medical alert system but more importantly I am grateful to her for bringing up the value of having a medical alert system in place for seniors.
As we often advise seniors, a medical alert system is a tool that may allow them to live independently for longer and with confidence while giving peace of mind to their loved ones. Every year, 1 in 4 seniors will experience a fall and getting help promptly is crucial and can truly be a lifesaver. Although many people have cell phones, you can’t always count on having your cell phone handy in an emergency.
A medical alert pendant on your wrist or around your neck allows you to get the help you need with one push of a button. Additionally, many systems offer pendants that will detect a fall even if the person is unable to press the button perhaps due to a stroke or loss of consciousness that results in a fall. If you are a senior or someone living alone who is at risk for falls, please take Lenna’s advice and consider a medical alert system.
Tammie Poe
Good Samaritan Society
Moscow
It’s important to protectthe most vulnerable
Six hundred people with disabilities have been murdered by family members or caregivers in the last five years and 70 people were murdered in the last year.
According the Autistic Self Advocacy Network, the “criminal justice system has continued to give lighter sentences to parents and caregivers who murder people with disabilities. To make matters worse, the news media continues to depict these murders in a sympathetic light.”
This is not true in Moscow. We are very fortunate to have a legal community, media outlets and city and county law enforcement agencies who are committed to bringing justice and equal protection for people with disabilities. For example, they are partnering with other local organizations to sponsor a training this fall in which family, care providers, teachers, self-advocates and agency providers will learn how to reduce the risk of abuse.
They want to show perpetrators that we are watching and will not tolerate abuse and murder of any vulnerable person all be it a person with a disability, senior or child. I think it would also be wonderful if you would let the prosecutor’s office, local media and the Moscow police and Latah County sheriff’s offices know that you really, really appreciate their hard work to protect all of us.
Tina Baldwin
Moscow