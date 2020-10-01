Why they were arrested
I was raised within a culture that emphasized Christian values, such as peace, justice, compassion, generosity and service. I know that many Christians believe these things to be important – however, for some strange reason a group of followers of Mr. Wilson embraces a petulant version of Christianity.
No, you are not being victimized by being asked to socially distance when singing hymns. When did it become an impossible burden to stand 6 feet apart when singing? Or to wear a mask, in case you unknowingly carry a potentially deadly virus? Deadly not to you, but to the old person next door.
We all want this to be over, but some of us put the greater good over the burden of wearing a mask. Under normal circumstances I would have thought all Christians would be first in line to embrace this little gesture to protect others. Not so in the world of Christ Church and Mr. Rench — who is running for election for county commissioner by fabricating a story about religious persecution where there isn’t any.
You got cited and temporarily arrested for flagrant flouting of basic ordinances and rules with the intent to create truly fake news, not because you sang hymns. If I loudly sang the most beautiful hymns in front of your house at 2 a.m. the police would cite me as well — for disturbance of the peace, not because of what I sang.
Since when did lying and deceit have become acceptable means of running for local government? I am truly disgusted by this, and I just donated money to your opponent’s campaign so we don’t have to endure this type of opportunistic leadership at the county level.
Steffen Werner
Moscow
‘Value-free’ capitalism
In the early 1960s, we learned in our political science class in India that communism, socialism and capitalism are economic principles, and democracy, monarchy and dictatorship are political concepts. So it should be socialism versus capitalism and democracy versus dictatorship. Although the definition has remained the same, the connotation for socialism has changed in the U.S. and it is often contrasted with democracy.
Vice-President Biden had to declare that he is not a socialist, and yet the United States of America already follows several socialistic ideals. Since I belong to the senior age group, I’ll start with the advantages seniors receive because of socialistic concepts. In addition to Social Security and Medicare, seniors have access to special services — Meals on Wheels, subsidized lunches, extra activities at the senior center, and transportation services. All age groups are entitled to social services such as police and fire protection, libraries, parks, roads, schools, and subsidized state and community colleges. Although people complain about our taxes going to unnecessary welfare, a minuscule part of the budget goes toward food and health care for those who can’t afford it. If we want to return to a literal capitalistic society, which socialistic benefits are we willing to give up?
Capitalism has many advantages such as a free-enterprise system that motivates people to be responsible and accountable for their actions. However, as someone said, modern capitalism has become “value-free” capitalism where common workers’ safety and welfare are ignored, and welfare goes to corporations. In such an oligarchic system, corporations have become people, and voting rights of real people are suppressed. Instead of the government of the people, by the people and for the people we are moving toward the government of the corporation, by the corporation and for the corporation.
Hemlata Vasavada
Pullman
Call it the ‘Trump Pandemic’
It’s ancient history now, our president’s speech to the United Nations Sept. 22. Still, I wonder. What did world leaders think when they heard about the “fierce battle against the invisible enemy — the China virus … ” waged by Trump?
Did South Korean’s remember their own swift action? Enhanced quarantine and screening measures at all points of entry began Jan. 3 in their country. Did they begrudge Trump his 17-day winter holiday at Mar-a-lago during this time period? Maybe they were so busy setting up contact tracing they didn’t notice.
Did European leaders hearken back to the U.S. travel ban? Visualizing again the chaos and virus spreading crowds at airports, caused by Trump’s abrupt announcement.
Perhaps Guatemalans recalled U.S. deportation flights that dumped people with COVID-19 in their country.
Did Japan compare their response to the one led by the Trump administration. The Japanese started quarantine and enhanced screening for travelers from Wuhan Jan. 7. They worked to identify patients with undiagnosed respiratory illness right away. Meanwhile, our president returned from vacation on Jan. 7, then took Air Force One to Toledo, Ohio, on Jan. 9 for a campaign rally. He and his wife attended a football game in New Orleans the 13th. And the president left for another campaign rally in Wisconsin the 14th. He then returned to his Florida resort over the weekend of Jan. 17-19. He did all this while others toiled to protect people, in the beginning, when the virus might have been contained.
Perhaps leaders at the historic 75th year of the U.N. were just grateful to bask in the glory of our president’s accomplishments. Or, when they heard the term “China Virus” maybe they contemplated another name. They might have wondered if history would call this the Trump Pandemic.
Virginia Colvig
Pullman
Like all bullies
Pastor Wilson’s statements concerning singing without masks at City Hall need to be called out. These were disingenuous attempts to justify violating health laws.
Being required to wear masks in public during a pandemic in no way infringes on one’s First Amendment right to assemble. Read your Constitution. You can still meet freely, with some space between you and others. But it is hardly peaceful to endanger the lives of the citizens of your community by violating health restrictions designed to protect all.
Wilson muddies the waters by saying “I don’t think it’s right to arrest someone for singing hymns while not wearing a mask.” Leave out the “”for singing hymns” part, because it is irrelevant. One might as well say “It’s not right to arrest someone for singing hymns while robbing a store.”
They chose to sing — and can’t use the singing hymns part to justify violating a law enacted to protect the community. It panders to his kind of Christian and baits others. Wilson does this often, and likes the attention. It’s also a big shout out to the community: “we don’t respect you or care about you.” Moscow City Hall is a public building and not their property alone. This is not a good “witness” to the community of their God. Is this the best, wisest and kindest thing to do during a health crisis? Some may think it’s a conspiracy theory, but some of us know someone who has died.
These same types go about telling others how to live, run their businesses, bullying many — including children, and when people get fed up, they finally stand and say “no.” Then, like all bullies, they cry “persecution!” and “we’re targeted!” They’re actually proud of saying that, thinking it “proves their godliness.” It doesn’t.
Sylvan Slater
Moscow