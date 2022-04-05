Simple, beautiful science
Eunice Newton Foote is finally being recognized, and that’s great. Once people understand what this American scientist discovered 166 years ago, they’ll be less inclined to accept recent disinformation about climate science. It was elegant.
Foote (1819-1888) was an amateur scientist who conducted simple experiments on the effects of moisture and carbon dioxide on air temperature. She filled pairs of glass tubes with different gasses and monitored their temperatures in sunshine and shade. Three experiments compared low-pressure air and pressurized air; ordinary air with carbon dioxide-laden air; and dry air with damp air.
Foote’s research demonstrated that damp air and carbon dioxide-laden air warm faster than ordinary air. But more importantly, air with carbon dioxide cooled much more slowly than ordinary air. This last observation is one of the main reasons modern scientists say carbon dioxide is primarily responsible for climate change: Average night-time temperatures have risen considerably throughout decades.
Science has corroborated Foote’s observations innumerable times, and evidence for carbon dioxide’s role in climate change is now overwhelming. Moreover, the consequences of not reducing carbon emissions are growing daily.
What’s also growing daily is a broad consensus about the most effective way to reduce emissions: Put a price on carbon. Or better, use a fee and dividend policy to mitigate climate change and provide many other economic and social benefits.
Contact your representatives and senators and ask for a carbon fee and dividend program. Tell them and your friends about Eunice Foote’s experiments too. It’s beautiful science and deserves to be better known.
Simon Smith
Pullman
Driving electric vehicles
Larry Kirkland was right in his letter of March 31 regarding electric vehicles. We don’t currently have the electrical generation, electrical grid, fast charger network, lithium mines and other infrastructure for everyone to drive an electric vehicle. If everyone switched to an electric vehicle overnight it wouldn’t work. However the similar transition from horse drawn to gasoline fueled vehicles didn’t happen overnight. Detractors probably asked how we will ever develop the fuel supplies, fuel stations, and roads for everyone to drive a gas-powered vehicle? The transition to electric vehicles will occur gradually and the infrastructure will develop in response to demand, just as in the previous transition.
The argument that electric vehicle drivers should pay an extra fee also has some merit. The gasoline tax helps to pay for the maintenance of our roadways that electric vehicle drivers also use. However, these fees already exist. Idaho charges a $140 annual surcharge for the registration of an electric vehicle. Our state legislature even (unsuccessfully) tried to double this surcharge last year, despite an Idaho National Laboratory study documenting that an electric vehicle’s average impact to our roads is only about $92/yr. So Idaho actually already penalizes the average electric vehicle driver by $48/yr.
Are electric vehicles too expensive? The average new vehicle price in the U.S. is now $47,000 (Kelly Blue Book). One can buy a new Nissan Leaf EV for $27,400 or a new Chevrolet Bolt EV for $31,400 (not even considering the $7,500.00 federal tax credit). You will pay 2-3 cents/mile for fuel instead of 15 cents/mile for a 25 mpg gas vehicle. Maintenance costs will be substantially less, and you will be able to just plug in occasionally at night instead of stopping at a gas station. Our free market is relentlessly driving us toward electric vehicles — despite those that promote flawed arguments against them.
Al Poplawsky
Moscow
The border and inflation
So Uncle Joe, the other lefties and their media keep us focused on the Ukraine border while our own Southern border with unvetted thousands pouring through daily is completely ignored. Smoke screen?
The media speaks of higher prices as inflation when in fact that is the result of inflation. The inflation took place months ago when all the “free” COVID-19 money was dumped into the economy. All our money whether in the bank, in our pockets, or buried in the back yard has been diluted. That is inflation. (Look it up in any old dictionary).
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
Abused animals
I recently returned from a stint on the west side of Washington and am catching up on local news with past issues of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News. Prior to leaving I had heard about an animal abuse case on College Hill where authorities found many dead and some still living animals of varying species. That was horrifying and maddening in itself. However, to read that the living animals from this neglect who were rescued, examined by the good veterinarians at Washington State University, and released for rehabilitative care to the Whitman County Humane Society (where they do fantastic work) may potentially be returned to the place of their abuse pending investigation, is completely and utterly outrageous!
There is no way whoever mis-cared for these animals has any “right” to have them back for further mis-care. That is clear. Those people need to be charged with animal abuse and face the consequences. In the same article was a report on confiscation of cats from Albion in a hoarding situation for the third time. It brings to mind the saying “fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.” Three times? C’mon folks. These hapless animals deserve better. Much, much better. And we have that capability. All of these rescues need to be put up for adoption under the sensible and careful guiding eye of the Humane Society. Kudos to everyone who contributed to their well-being in the meantime.
Nancy Maxeiner
Viola