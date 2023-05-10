Libraries are fortunate
How fortunate we are in Latah County to have public libraries that are welcoming community resources for our diverse population.
And how fortunate we are to have involved and knowledgeable residents like Saba Baig of Moscow and Wayne Schmidt of Deary who have in the past served on the Latah County Library District Board of Trustees and who are committed to keeping our libraries open and relevant for all.
On May 16 or before, please vote for Baig and Schmidt to serve on our Library Board of Trustees. This is a very important election. It will help determine the future of our communities. So please turnout for it.
Walter Hesford
Moscow
Bennett deserves vote
Colton Bennett is an impressive Idahoan with a strong work ethic and a commitment to service.
Raised on a farm, and having participating in 4-H/Future Farmers of America, he developed an early appreciation for hard work and community involvement.
Following in his father’s footsteps, Colton enlisted to serve us in uniform, serving honorably as a combat medic and sergeant in Eastern Europe during the height of the War in Ukraine. In recognition of his service, he was awarded the Humanitarian Service Medal for his contributions to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic as part of Operation Warp Speed.
In addition to military service, Colton has served his community as a Firefighter/EMT, and has now settled down in Moscow with his beautiful wife, Sydney.
Overall, Colton’s dedication to his country, community, and family makes him an exceptional individual deserving of recognition and support in Latah’s library election May 16.
Caleb Bouma
Potlatch
Use your voice May 16
“Those who can’t remember the past are condemned to repeat it,” wrote Spanish-American philosopher George Santayana in 1905. If this aphorism in these ahistorical or anti-historical, postmodern days strikes us as a cliché, I make no apologies for repeating it.
In his poem “September 1939,” written at the outbreak of World War II, British poet W.H. Auden warned against the “waves of anger and fear” about to engulf Europe. Maybe similar waves threaten our shores today. More than ever, we need to be wise, or at least thoughtful, and to that end our minds must remain open and resistant to fear and anger. In his poem Auden concluded, “All I have is a voice.”
To vote is one way to use our voices. This Latah County Library Board election has been called a “sleepy little election.” In such an election, each vote is vital. Let’s elect those who will assure us that all voices will remain available on our library shelves. Our right to access ideas and information (some of it possibly disturbing) will provide a more comprehensive understanding of and appreciation for the world we live in. True democracies include all voices. In fact, a democracy depends on them.
I’m supporting Saba Baig and Wayne Schmidt for Latah County Library District Board of Trustees. Check out their credentials and those of their rivals, then decide for yourself which candidates will most reliably protect your right to freedom of access to information and ideas — even to those ideas you do not particularly like.
Georgia Tiffany
Moscow
Disappointed in press
I am puzzled by a coalition that includes many press organizations and news agencies that petitioned the Idaho Supreme Court to reject a gag order issued in the criminal case against Bryan Kohberger. The coalition’s claim is that the order violates the First Amendment rights of free speech/free press. Judge Marshall issued this nondissemination order designed to prohibit public discussion by law enforcement and attorneys associated with the case before trial. My understanding is the judge issued the order to help ensure that Kohberger would receive a fair trial.
It is easily realized that in such a high-profile case, with so much media attention and interest, there is a greater risk that speech said or published about the case could be misconstrued. This would make it much more difficult for Kohberger to receive a fair trial. It appears that the Kohberger case is much more “technical” than the “average” murder case. I do not believe many, if any, are debating the latter.
So why am I puzzled? The press should understand that Kohberger has yet to be proven guilty and therefore should be considered innocent of the accused crimes and deserving a fair trial. These organizations should have faith in the system, fully knowing all will be revealed in a timely fashion before, during and after the trial. The gag order only suppresses the immediate release of information, it does not abrogate the release. Their impatience could seriously infringe on the right of a person who is currently considered under the law as innocent. The right of the press to receive immediate information should not surpass the right of the individual to receive a fair trial. I would think the press and news folk would look to take the high road. I am disappointed.
Larry Fox
Pullman
Freedom of access
As Idahoans, we are passionate about our individual freedoms. The most important of these freedoms is listed first in the Bill of Rights; our freedom of speech. It is guaranteed to every American. Yet there are individuals demanding books and materials be removed from area libraries because those materials offend their personal beliefs. These individuals have the right to voice their opinion, as well as restrict their own children from checking out materials they do not want their children to access. But their rights stop there. Censorship of constitutionally protected speech is in direct violation of the First Amendment.
School and public libraries offer a wide variety of age-appropriate materials from which to choose from. Librarians routinely encourage parents to help guide their own children in selecting materials. A book chosen by one family might not be the same chosen by another family. However, restricting access to library materials removes our individual freedom as Idahoans to decide for ourselves.
Concerned Latah County residents can help ensure that our individual freedom to access books and materials continues to be protected by electing Saba Baig and Wayne Schmidt to the Latah County Library Board of Trustees on May 16. Additional election information can be found at: latahlibrary.org/election-information.
Heather Stout
Moscow