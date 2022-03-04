True communist style
The Republican House passed the “Employee Medical Information Act,” which would prevent employers from requiring their workers to be vaccinated. In true communist style, Idaho Republicans have elevated the worker above the capitalist.
Wiley Hollingsworth
Pullman
Personal attacks
There is a man in Moscow who has done outstanding things for the city and for the environment. He used his expertise to start Moscow’s recycling program, as well as starting others in the region, including the recycling programs of Pullman, Washington State University, University of Idaho and Lewiston. He helped start other recycling programs around the country. This man served on the Moscow City Council. He served on the Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee for years, and has been a strong supporter of the UI program to reuse effluent for irrigation.
The wood-fired boiler plant at UI was partly designed and built by him. This boiler was designed to use wood that was going to waste. He has coached several types of youth sports teams, and volunteered at the senior center. Many of his friends and neighbors have been gifted with produce from his garden. He has taught composting to master gardeners.
He and his wife use their home to help troubled youth and others needing a place to stay. He is willing to discuss issues respectfully with those he agrees with and those he doesn’t agree with.
Thank you, Larry Kirkland, for all you’ve done and continue to do. The ugly personal attacks in the recent column by William Brock showed no evidence of any civility standards.
Lois Johnston
Moscow