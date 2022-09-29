Little and the rebates

Kudos to Idaho Gov. Brad Little who hoodwinked Republican legislators (the Idaho Freedom Foundation) into passing a pretty “liberal” agenda which includes $300 tax rebates. Unfortunately, continuing was the usual, never-ending merry-go-round of corporate welfare.

Though scrawny, rebates to residents are understandable. Taxpayers deserve a reward. Especially since we are the reason businesses succeed. Extremely profitable corporations do not deserve more tax cuts or subsidies. They pay little or no taxes and calling them job creators is laughable. Idaho’s “booming” economy only booms for business. Hilarity abounds if one thinks it’s fair wages. Conservatives continue believing $7.25/hr. is such.

