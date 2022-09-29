Kudos to Idaho Gov. Brad Little who hoodwinked Republican legislators (the Idaho Freedom Foundation) into passing a pretty “liberal” agenda which includes $300 tax rebates. Unfortunately, continuing was the usual, never-ending merry-go-round of corporate welfare.
Though scrawny, rebates to residents are understandable. Taxpayers deserve a reward. Especially since we are the reason businesses succeed. Extremely profitable corporations do not deserve more tax cuts or subsidies. They pay little or no taxes and calling them job creators is laughable. Idaho’s “booming” economy only booms for business. Hilarity abounds if one thinks it’s fair wages. Conservatives continue believing $7.25/hr. is such.
Unfortunately, this constant unfairness gives corporations the power to ignore employee needs and environmental degradation. And, previous tax cuts have not helped Idaho out of its poor economic ranking.
Idaho’s large surplus will remain large. I would much rather see this money go towards green energy and education, though $300 would be appreciated.
Individually, people will get “Little” more than some groceries or paying a month’s electricity.
Collectively, 500,000 taxpayer rebates totals $150 million. This could build a number of new schools and create a green energy program for water heaters, where most household power is consumed.
The special session, which Little called to block their initiative, was a slap in the face to Reclaim Idaho,
After all, we can’t have libtards teaching former conservatives how to politic.
Results of the special session prove Republican corporate loyalty. If the initiative had succeeded, state corporations would pay. Thanks to Little and IFF lawmakers, taxpayers pay.
Steve McGehee, in his Sept. 23 Daily News column,, describes his life journey of seeking God but it appears he did not really want to find God. God says, “You will seek Me and find Me when you seek Me with all your heart.”
Anyone truly seeking God needs only contemplate the amazing universe we live in and the “just right” earth we live on to begin to grasp that the Creator of all this is all powerful and all knowing. Science provides us new details about this amazing God every day.
The next question is, “Does this amazing God care about me and how do I find him if he does?” We can all cry out to God that we want to know him and ask him to manifest himself to us. Then we can search for him. If we are seriously searching, we quickly get to the Bible, God’s word. It is different from all other religious books and doctrines. It has been challenged more than any other book and stood the test of time. It was written by 40 authors over 1,600 years and yet does not have any contradictions or false statements. It contains hundreds of predictions; all the applicable ones have already come true. Anyone who reads the Bible with the intent of finding God, will find him.
The Bible answers the key questions of life: Where did I and this amazing world come from? Why am I here? Why do I see evil and suffering? Where did death come from and what happens when I die? How do I find God? On the one hand it is very simple; on the other it will cost me the “prerogative” of playing my own god during this short life. That is the ultimate choice of this life.