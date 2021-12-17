Fully fund the IRS
Like so many others, I have been shocked by the news of the devastation from the tornados that flattened the homes and businesses of many in five states. I sent money to the Red Cross, but much of the aid for those suffering will come from the federal government. That is as it should be. We live in the United States, where we all benefit from the taxes paid by others. I learned also that Idaho is a net receiver of the government’s money; Idahoans get more than they give at tax time.
Next, I wanted to make a shout out to our senators for voting for the Invest in America Act. I suspect the federal funds to build a safer U.S. Highway 95, to improve our water resources and to upgrade our grid will be used by all. So why oppose the better collection of those funds by adequately funding the IRS? How can we taxpayers get a benefit such as Social Security or Medicare if the mechanism for collecting funding is hamstrung?
The Build Back Better bill is stalled due to funding issues. If only the IRS was able to collect taxes due from the wealthiest (oh, wait, they got a free pass with the prior administration) we might see our community benefit with better childcare choices and funding our tech colleges, preparing the next generation for the future. An important step to make that happen is to fully fund the improvements needed at the IRS. The administration needs staffing and expertise to adequately fund the improvements that will be a net benefit for all of Idaho.
Zena Hartung
Moscow
Again, the angelvisit never happened
Alas, we have another bizarre letter from Mike Beirens in today’s (Dec. 15) edition of the Daily News, in which his fact-challenged agenda descends into absolute fantasy once again. It is worth reminding Mr. Beirens that there is a prominent commandment in the Bible, No. 9 if I recall correctly, that admonishes us not to “bear false witness.” That is —don’t lie.
I previously corrected him on this particular made-up story, but since that obviously has not gained traction, it bears repeating. I would request that you, as editor, might consider editing out this story, should he seek to shove it down our throats a third time. It is, in all respects, fake news.
In 1861, Charles Wesley Alexander published fictional allegorical stories about historical American figures, at a time of crisis in American history. One of these entirely-fabricated tales concerns George Washington being visited by an angel at Valley Forge in 1777. Actual historians at ushistory.org implore people NOT to use this story as historical fact but Mike evidently did not get the memo. Allow me to underscore this — Mike, this story is not true.
At this strange time, when so many on the right-wing of our political landscape struggle with the barrage of falsehoods spewed at them by their leaders and their propaganda organs, we must be vigilant to call out the blatant lies they feed us.
Paul Smith
Palouse