Missed opportunity
The paper really missed an opportunity Friday. A local teacher, Kathryn Bonzo, at one of our schools, Moscow Charter School, and her class placed first in the nation as part of the Trex plastic recycling program.
Trex had representatives show up at the school on Friday as part of a national Zoom broadcast to award her and the school $5,000. She and her students collected almost 8,000 pounds of plastic. Ms. Bonzo has participated in this program for the last five years. She has consistently placed first in the leaderboards.
This was the first year a monetary prize was awarded. Ms. Bonzo acknowledged a manager from Safeway she has worked with during the recycle program. Brandy Sullivan gave a wonderful acknowledgment of Ms. Bonzo’s work and commitment to the program, highlighting the power of one person. While our local paper neglected to cover the event, you can find information regarding it on Yahoo Finance at this shortened web link: yhoo.it/3vlpxcP.
Pat Blount
Moscow
Editor’s note: Two large photos and a description of the charter school’s efforts and award appeared on Page 2 of Friday’s Daily News.
Be an informed voter
The extremely important May 17 primary election will determine who will appear on our November ballot. Candidates are running for every Idaho legislative district’s senate seat, two seats for representative, and other state, local and federal positions. In many cases, there are several candidates from which to choose and their views differ widely. These people will represent you for years.
Please learn about participating candidates at vote411.org. Check your voter registration at voteidaho.gov. You can register, or reregister if your name or address has changed, during early voting (May 2-13) or on Election Day (May 17). Bring photo ID and proof of address.
Republicans can select a Republican or Democratic ballot, but only registered Republicans can vote in the Republican primary.
If you are registered as “unaffiliated,” you can affiliate with any party anytime in order to vote in that party’s primary election. Indicate which party’s ballot you wish to receive on your absentee request form by May 6, or tell the poll worker at early voting or on Election Day. Caution: Once you have affiliated with a party, check to see if you remain registered with that party. You can change affiliation after the election.
Please be an informed voter.
Kathy Dawes
Moscow