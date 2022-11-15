Evidence is available

Ryan Urie, in a recent column, said that truth changes. This apparent belief, plus the setting up of straw opponents for easy dismantling and a lack of factual support for some conclusions makes it difficult for me to determine what Ryan is really pushing for. He has expressed a number of social constructs and views he is against without making clear what he is for and would like to see happen in this country.

In his Oct. 14 column, Ryan said he is not a Christian. He also said, “Questions of where we came from, why we’re here, and where we’re going are not really meant to be answered.” A phrase Ryan needs to use regularly is, “in my opinion.” Those questions are absolutely critical to finding the truth about this universe and ourselves. I submit that God created this universe and he has a very specific purpose for each of us and he has put a time period on each life so that we will have to face up to the truth either in this life or the next.

