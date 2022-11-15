Ryan Urie, in a recent column, said that truth changes. This apparent belief, plus the setting up of straw opponents for easy dismantling and a lack of factual support for some conclusions makes it difficult for me to determine what Ryan is really pushing for. He has expressed a number of social constructs and views he is against without making clear what he is for and would like to see happen in this country.
In his Oct. 14 column, Ryan said he is not a Christian. He also said, “Questions of where we came from, why we’re here, and where we’re going are not really meant to be answered.” A phrase Ryan needs to use regularly is, “in my opinion.” Those questions are absolutely critical to finding the truth about this universe and ourselves. I submit that God created this universe and he has a very specific purpose for each of us and he has put a time period on each life so that we will have to face up to the truth either in this life or the next.
Yes, people who claim to be Christians are at times hypocrites and still sin but those who study and follow God’s word, the Bible, will admit sinful actions are wrong and that they want to do good to glorify God and show their gratitude for the gifts of life, salvation and eternal life through the death of Jesus, God the Son, for our sins. There is a mountain of truth, facts we can all check out, to demonstrate that the Bible is God’s word to mankind. This country was founded by people who believed this. Hospitals, schools, foster care, food kitchens and much more have been founded by Christians seeking to glorify God. The evidence is available to all.
“The Communist Manifesto” writer, Karl Marx, has millions of followers today, many of whom have no idea that they are among his “useful idiots” (his term, not mine). A communist revolution, as we are in the late stages of, uses lies, deception and ridicule to attain its goal, which is basically to completely destroy Western Christian civilization.
The “Revolutionary Catechism” states: “The revolutionist despises all public opinion … and hates the existing social morality in all its manifestations.”
This ideology has infiltrated all levels of our society, especially “higher” education, under many aliases, such as socialism, liberalism, progressivism and democracy (A 1920s U.S. Army training manual defined democracy as “mob rule, leading to anarchy and chaos”).
This leads me to the plethora of letters from the Moscow area lately, an area of extreme leftist (communist) ideology. In the Daily News of Oct. 20, letter writer Gretchen Wissner criticizes the Republican Party platform. The concept of having a standard to adhere to at all repulses her. She is bothered by the idea of abolishing inheritance and income taxes, both planks of the communist manifesto. Also, returning to the gold standard. Imagine an honest money system, instead of the privately owned debt money system we have that has stolen over 99% of the wealth of the American people since 1913. Apparently, Gretchen prefers debt bondage for the proletariat (the working class).
Wissner opposes giving back the states their say with the federal government, via U.S. senators, as was originally set up. No state’s rights — just unconstitutional federal power. And, of course, marriage being a union between a man and a woman is anathema to those who hate the traditional family unit. She supports separation of church and state, which is a myth. The state religion being humanism. Finally, sacrificing the lives of unborn children is a revolutionist’s rite.
Every Wednesday I walked up the hill in my neighborhood to read to my English friend, Jo. She had macular degeneration and could not see well enough to read her letters from home. I read them to her with several parts repeated again and again. I also read aloud novels that she and I chose and we laughed and sighed over the funny parts and the sad. In fine weather we drove to our sunken garden in town and walked among the flowers where she would often get a “glimp,” which is smaller than a glimpse and all she could see. We talked about the flowers and their colors and learned the name of some plants we saw often but did not know their name from the gardener who was usually there. I think he expected us on Wednesday and was always present when we came.
Have you thought about offering to read to a neighbor or friend who is in the care of a family member? We all want to age in our homes and you can help that happen by giving a break to a family caregiver and getting into a pattern of being present so the caregiver can do whatever they might like or need to do. It is part of being a good neighbor and you might well find you are learning about and greatly enjoying that new friend.
November is Family Caregivers Month. Family Caregivers deserve our support and our help as they work to keep safe those they love. We are thankful for them and need to find ways to turn that thanks into action on their behalf.
I hope this November you will thank a family caregiver and then ask how you can be of help. I would enjoy knowing what they suggest you might do.
Caroline Nilsson-Troy and David Nelson deserve a huge “thank you: from our legislative district. They were consistent and calm during very turbulent times, especially these past few years of COVID-19.
Their willingness to listen to any constituent, regardless of political affiliation, and take into consideration their concerns, is commendable.
Their actions should be a template for upcoming legislators.
Thank you, again, Caroline and David, for a thankless, at times, job well done.
Kathy Weberand Bill Lambert
In 2018 Dan Foreman stated that “Latah County, particularly the university, (and the) greater Moscow area is a cesspool of liberalism.”
I hope so, and so we will oppose the radically illiberal agenda you strive to impose on us as you presume to represent us in Boise.