Toward body awareness
Sadly, most people are only aware of their thinking mind, not the way head sits on shoulders, or that shoulders have crept up to ears when we stand or walk. Aging increases this misalignment. Just watch older people around you; their health is deteriorating as you watch. Illness happens. Accidents happen. This is not an enlightened, comfortable body/mind.
Let’s change this. Who wouldn’t want to walk in bliss, speak in joy and dance as if nobody’s watching? First, be aware of the body habits you’ve accrued. Now stop. Close your eyes as you freeze in place. Sense where your head sits on top of your atlas or not. Feel where your shoulders are in relation to your head. Is this comfortable? If so, it’s probably your usual head location place, a habit. Now open your eyes. Walk carefully to a mirror without changing your head position and look.
You may wish to change your head’s position, even if It may not feel comfortable. But placing your ears above your shoulders creates better circulation. Neck likes it better. You are embodied from head to neck. Even your mood changes, unaware folk walk by letting head lead body in a disconnected way. Body just trails along, quite forgotten.
Now you can continue with other changes awareness can make for your body until you walk and sit in a plumb line from crown to ankles. You are now present with each joint, shape, even the outline of the physical space you take in the aura of light in which you move or sit. So simple, yet not easy to remember from inner awareness, noticing what the outer you is doing at the time. Thus you are complete — all of you aware and aligned with you, your body, your mind and your doingness at the moment, all connected. Welcome to heaven on earth.
Eleanor Richard
Moscow
Political predictions for the year
Had a cup of tea today and read the leaves afterwards. Here’s what’s going to happen this year.
Mid-May: Coronavirus pandemic will ease with less than 100,000 dead. Trump will claim his decisive action saved over 100,000 lives. His propaganda machine will claim he is the only one who could have saved us from annihilation.
Mid-June: Trump’s dirty tricks campaign ramps up against Biden. Claims Biden was senile, scared and hiding during the pandemic. Also claims Biden is a sexual predator and crook that received paybacks from Ukraine.
Mid-July: Stock market rebounds on improving economy. Trump claims credit while saying Democrats tried to create a recession.
Mid-August: Trump claims border wall completed for hundreds of miles. Says it helped stop the pandemic, improved the economy and saved thousands of lives.
Mid-September: Trump’s dirty tricks ramp up against Biden’s VP choice. Claims she is a socialist with low intelligence and no business background.
Mid-October: Trump releases last-minute unproven allegations against Biden and his VP choice. Charges are outrageous, but receive lots of negative press and there’s not enough time to refute them. Trump supporters claim he saved lives, saved the economy and restored American pride.
Nov. 3: Trump loses popular vote but is reelected by the electoral college. Sweeping all flyover states, gulf states and southeastern seaboard.
Paul Oman
Clarkston
What am I not understanding?
I recently noticed the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce officially supported retaining the four dams on the lower Snake River. Two numbers related to this issue immediately came to mind.
First, the head of the Port of Clarkston stated cruise ships brought into the L-C Valley an estimated $2 million to $3 million every year. The second number came from the Department of Labor’s Region 2 (north central Idaho) economist, who estimated the economic impact of a salmon and steelhead fishery in the region at $8.61 million each month. I found myself scratching my head. Why would a chamber of commerce support one industry that brings to local and regional businesses only 3.5 percent of another industry?
With a bit more Googling, I learned that tourism is the third largest industry in Idaho, and that Idaho sport fishing, according to the Idaho Department of Commerce, resulted in in-state expenditures in 1991 of nearly $400 million. Yes, back in 1991. And while sport fishing included all species, salmon and steelhead were a major draw.
What am I not understanding? Is it better to let our salmon and steelhead continue on their path to extinction so taxpayers can continue to subsidize grain shipping by barge even while greater numbers of grain growers switch to rail? Did the chamber make a careful review of the facts, or were its members too caught up in the campaign of misinformation presented by federal agencies, ports and barging interests?
Janice Inghram
Grangeville
Another virus: Giving up hope
Terry Wahls discovered that she could take her doctor’s prognosis of death in a few years, those years to be spent in her zero gravity wheelchair, and turn it into an 18-mile bike hike with her children in a year. She is still quite active more than 12 years later. The first part of her protocol basically asks you to declare to yourself what is important to you. To tell yourself about what you desire to live for.
In a recent article, (it is estimated) that if the shutdowns result in an unemployment rate that increases by 5 points, 16.5 points or 10-fold, then 294,170, 970,761, or 1,853,271 lives respectively will be lost. Not from the new virus but from deaths of despair.
I believe that many more will also experience death from the new virus because their immune systems become compromised due to anxiety, panic, lack of social interaction, economically caused nutrient deficiency and a giving up of hope.
I believe that our current outrageously for-profit medical monopoly uses extreme shortsightedness to maximize profits. They appear to treat one symptom at a time with disregard to the overall health effects of their interventions. In this case they chase a virus of unknown harm with interventions that are causing extreme harm.
So now Trump, Inslee, Wiesman, Murray, Rogers, Henderson and others will have letters, emails and/or calls from me expressing these concerns. I believe that this is a very good time to become politically involved.
Grandma needs a hug which will increase her capacity to deal with disease. And if the one hugging has the robust, complex, and cross-protective immunity afforded by prior infection, the purified blood plasma might well be used to help her friends.
Tod Merley
Pullman