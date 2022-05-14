In tough times, backing Little
We live in challenging times. Not all, maybe not most of our difficulties have political solutions, nonetheless, an election approaches and we Republicans will make a decision on a candidate for governor of Idaho. An Ancient Greek story may help us to discern whom that candidate should be.
We still speak of statecraft and the ship of state. This implies a need to have the right person at the helm, someone who — in those times — had the depth of knowledge and experience to steer a sure course by the stars. When the waters got rough, you might get complainers, deck hands, that might think themselves more able, but were mostly agents of disorder who made tough situations worse.
If Governor Brad Little is the captain getting most of it right, I probably don’t have to tell you who the deck hands are in this story. In populist times such as ours, they are legion, disruptors causing confusion rather than contributing to good order.
In the past few years, Gov. Little has received national press recognition for Idaho’s light taxation, a program that cuts out unnecessary agency regulation, an economy that grew and was among the few that were faring very well during COVID-19 challenges. As a nation and state with at least the remnants of a God fearing and trusting order, we have more than the stars to steer by. In his own time of civil upheaval, Lincoln, one of the founders of our party, said this: “With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive to finish the work we are in.”
Trust God for Idaho, steady ahead.
Fred and Lynaire Banks
Moscow
Giddings is the real deal
I would like to share some facts and strong support for my dear friend, Priscilla Giddings, for Idaho’s next lieutenant governor.
Priscilla grew up on a ranch in White Bird and was taught hard work and dedication at an early age. She went from valedictorian to lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force reserves relying on these core values and strong work ethic. She flew nearly 1,000 combat hours receiving nine air medals in three different deployments. She also was awarded the coveted “Top Gun” honor in her squadron of A-10 Thunderbolts. She then wrote a book titled, “Curiously Strong — A female fighter pilots’ story of developing strength.” She was awarded Idaho’s 2018 Outstanding Woman Veteran award.
She and her husband, Matt, a proud fourth-generation Idaho farmer share two beautiful daughters. Priscilla is a three-term state representative with proven results. She is a fiscal Christian conservative leader who gets things done and is always willing to listen to her constituents and take their concerns to heart and fight for what has made Idaho so great for so long.
Whether on the battlefield or in the halls of the Idaho Capitol, Priscilla has no problem dealing with the heavy flak that comes with fighting for what is right. She has proven once again she has the courage and ability to put herself square over the target only this time it is fighting to keep Idaho and America strong and conservative. Priscilla is who all Idahoans need fighting for them right now.
Gary Peters
Clarkston
Why are gas prices so high?
While I believe gas prices should be higher to reflect the environmental cost associated with burning fossil fuels, that is not why gas prices are high. Instead, big oil is reaping record profits. Shell just reported its highest quarterly earnings ever. Exon-Mobile doubled its profits from a year ago. Chevron posted its highest profits in the past 10 years. Finally, Saudi Aramco has just overtaken Apple as the most valuable company on earth. Note: We subsidize this industry to the tune of $20 billion a year in the United States.
Jeffrey Joswig-Jones
Pullman
Vote for McCann
My decision to leave the legislature was made easier knowing that Lori McCann would be running to represent our region. Lori shares my values of supporting small government, low regulation, strong schools and good infrastructure like roads, bridges and internet connections. I believe her biggest strengths are in listening to her constituents and working diligently to find solutions for north central Idaho. She has been a successful teacher and small business owner. She is not afraid to run a squeeze chute when branding calves or to drive a semi truck to haul hay. She is the real deal. Please vote for her on or before May 17.
Caroline Nillson Troy
Genesee
Voting Giddings
My fellow voters, over the past four months I have been working closely with Idaho Rep. Priscilla Giddings on an election integrity project. Prior to the project I had never met or talked to Rep. Giddings, but a mutual acquaintance suggested she contact me about my project of using SQL database queries to find anomalies in the Idaho voter registration database.
I am convinced Rep. Giddings is the hardest working representative in the Idaho House and is extremely passionate about election integrity. To assist my project, she put hours of work into sponsoring House Bill 694 that made the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare death reports public. This bill facilitated the identification and removal of over 1,000 dead people from the Idaho voter rolls.
Accurate voter rolls are our No. 1 defense against election fraud. Many politicians talk about election integrity, but Rep. Giddings has delivered. After working closely with Rep Giddings I can tell you she is a true conservative that is in politics to fight for us by fighting against the corruption threatening our liberties. Please vote for Priscilla Giddings for lieutenant governor.
Joseph Gish
Lewiston
Wasden needs to go
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is long past needing to be voted out of office. His actions allowing the corruption of the Idaho birth certificate makes them worthless.
Wasden agreed with the transgenders (Case no. 1:17-cv-000170-CWD Dkt. 51 p.3) who requested Idaho’s vital statistics issue amended birth certificates. Idaho’s AG “conceded that no rational basis justifies treating transgender persons … different than other persons.” And “no rational basis justifies the practice of automatedly rejecting transgender person applications to change the ‘sex’ designation on their birth certificates in a confidential manner.”
How about considering facts, truth and facilitating putting women and children at risk by concealing they are men, just to name a few reasons.
The AG defense of this suit ended with stipulating to $75,000 of legal fees awarded to the plaintiffs and the federal court ordering Idaho to issue original unaltered birth certificates allowing their “sex” designation to be changed. The AG filed no appeal. Wasden’s defense, resultant court decision and order corrupt the very reason for birth certificates and is repugnant to truth.
Let’s get Wasden out of office.
Steve Tanner
Bonners Ferry