Being trans is real
Being trans is real. It’s part of who you are. You know from a very young age. And it does not “go away” any more than you can wish away the nose on your face. Support and information at a young age are critical. There are bills and laws right now in many states criminalizing gender affirming care, gender affirming information and LGBTQ school resources.
It took 23 years for me to recuperate from conversion therapy and from growing up in an adversarial culture. Please don’t support or facilitate any kids having to go through the same things I did. It was torture.
If trans people or trans youth scare you or make you uncomfortable, you are likely being exposed to misinformation which has been absolutely calculated to stir up fear and apprehension. Fear is an effective force in creating votes and allowing unscrupulous people stay in power. On either side of the aisle.
With anti-trans legislation sweeping this country, trans people and definitely trans kids will increasingly become targets of bullying, hate crimes, violence, and eventually self-hate and self-harm.
When you support anti-trans legislation targeted at schools and youths you are supporting fearmongering and bullying. Young people will get hurt physically and emotionally. In fact they already are.
You are not protecting children from harmful ideas by illegalizing transness. You are hurting children. If they are trans, then they will always be trans, and they will know from a young age.
I understand your fear of the unfamiliar though. Being afraid stinks though, right? Want to not be afraid? Read and listen to trans words about our own experiences. And please vote no on legislation which criminalizes gender affirming care, resources, or even mentioning the existence of LGBTQ people.
Gretta Hodapp
Lewiston
Outsourcing our sins
The struggle with Russia spotlights problems with our policy of letting other people do our dirty work. Restricting oil extraction, closing copper and nickel mines and other similar industries in the U.S. doesn’t mean we don’t need the products.
By outsourcing those industries we can close our eyes to the dirt and mess involved, but that leaves us vulnerable. To put pressure on Putin now we have to suck up to brutal tyrannies like Venezuala and repressive regimes like Saudi Arabia.
Yes, all of the extractive industries create messes, but by having them in this country, we have better control of their effect on the environment and can work to reduce it, rather than just ignoring the impact in other countries and allowing people around the globe to suffer for our benefit.
Going green makes sense but let’s develop practical long term plans rather than allowing ourselves to be more vulnerable to outside pressure.
Mike Finkbiner
Moscow