Unnecessary stimulus checks
My husband and I received President Donald Trump’s letter informing us about the $1,200 each stimulus check that will be deposited in our bank account. My husband wondered why we were included in the stimulus package. While those who lost their earnings during this COVID-19 lockdown are facing hardship and deserve the help from the government, we did not lose our earnings because we are retired and didn’t have any earnings to lose.
I agree with letter writer Nancy Parry that this stimulus package will add trillions to the deficit and to some, this gift is not necessary. First we thought we should return the money so it goes towards deficit reduction. However, our couple thousand dollars wouldn’t make a dent in the deficit and we are concerned that it might go for corporate welfare.
The lockdown has hurt everyone emotionally. In addition it has hurt hourly workers and small businesses financially. It would be nice if those of us who are not negatively impacted by the economic downturn due to the coronavirus can find worthwhile causes to share our windfall.
We can look for individuals or agencies that feed the hungry, provide medical help to those without insurance, and help children, adults and seniors who need assistance. We can help the selfless workers who are risking their lives for minimal pay and providing much needed services in our community and beyond our community.
Hemlata Vasavada
Pullman
Missing Walter Cronkite
Back before 24-hour “news” networks, I remember listening to Walter Cronkite on CBS and Huntley/Brinkley on NBC. These men told us in an hour a day what was going on in the world. They didn’t tell us what they thought or what their network thought or what we should think.
They just told us what was happening. Imagine that! Also, they reported on many things from all over the world in one report. Today all the networks have one subject at a time around the clock. Now it is China virus. Before that it was impeachment. Maybe soon they will move on to the 2020 election. Who knows? Too bad Walter isn’t still around.
On the election subject, since so much other stuff has been cancelled, we could just cancel the presidential election and give Donald Trump another four years.
Think of the money saved and the networks wouldn’t have to change subject for another six months. Just a thought.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia