Provide space to mourn
The death of a child is every parent’s worst nightmare and when it happens, worlds collapse and grief devastates.
This is a grief that parents will carry for the rest of their lives.
This past weekend we experienced the tragic loss of four young college students.
Since that time many rumors, judgments and accusations have been circulating .
I believe we are trying to make sense of the senseless. This is a futile endeavor. There is no sense in the murder of children.
These rumors of drug addition, drug overdose, love triangles, crimes of passion, etc., do nothing but drive a flaming torch into the already blistered hearts of parents and family members.
It undermines the investigation that the police are trying to conduct.
Our police force and our EMTs have been on the scenes of horrific events that thankfully most of us will never have to witness.
We could instead offer our support and honor these students as the UI, several businesses and our police force already have.
We can honor and respect the families by allowing them space to grieve and draw together.
Ryan Law
Moscow
