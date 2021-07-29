This must stop
This comment from Kerry Diotte, a member of the Canadian Parliament, is one of many from human rights activists, religious figures, and officials from other governments worldwide about resurgence in a state-sponsored campaign of hate speech and propaganda against members of the Baha’i Faith in Iran. Iranian persecutions of Baha’is have been around since the 1840s, when the Baha’i Faith began, but it has reached new levels, according to Iran Press Watch.
Diotte said he “wanted to join the chorus of many people in the world who are concerned about the persecution of people of the Baha’i Faith in Iran. Religious freedom is one of the most basic elements of civilization.”
Diane Ala’i, United Nations representative from the Baha’i International Community in Geneva, stated, “We are concerned that the increasing spread of disinformation targeting the Baha’is may signal a severe increase in the persecution meted out against them.”
She added that government officials, human rights activists, and religious figures worldwide are raising alarms about the intensification of state-sponsored anti-Baha’i propaganda, which results in flagrant violations of human rights in an atmosphere of hate and disinformation.
To combat this, the Baha’i International Community is undertaking a global #StopHatePropaganda campaign to draw attention worldwide to this unrelenting campaign of government-sponsored hate speech and to educate people about the current critical situation.
Baha’is throughout the United States held special prayers July 22 to support the Iranian Baha’is, specifically, and the global Baha’i community at large. The Palouse has several Baha’i communities in Idaho and Washington, and our prayers are continuing. We welcome prayer support from individuals of other faiths as well. Thanks in advance.
Pete Haug
Colfax
Gratitude for police
Last weekend we experienced a serious but noninjury collision in Moscow. The police were called and two officers responded. We wish to thank both officers for their professionalism, concern about possible injuries, kindness and patience as they waited (“forever”) for the tow truck to arrive. We will not name the officers since we are certain their conduct is typical of the entire Moscow Police Department and of other police departments across the nation.
The driver of the other vehicle was also a police officer from another jurisdiction, and he also showed a professional attitude and was helpful before the Moscow police officers arrived. In these days when law enforcement is criticized so heavily, we should all stop for a moment and thank them for dedicating their lives to help us all. Are there problems in police departments? Of course, as there are in any group of humans. Must we address these problems forcefully? Of course. But let’s keep the contributions of these women and men in perspective and show them all our gratitude.
Betty Galbraithand Ron Brosemer
Pullman