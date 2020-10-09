Experience counts; vote Kinzer
The middle of a pandemic is not the time to start on-the-job training.
Tom Handy’s website talks a lot about planning to use “new out of the box solutions to old problems,” but not any actual solutions. Running a small business inside Pullman is a lot different than running a rural county. The county is required to follow complicated state statutes. Previous commissioners failing to follow these is what got the county into the Hawkins project debacle and Stevens County commissioners kicked out of office by the state.
Dean Kinzer helped mitigate the Hawkins debacle, has built up a two-month emergency operating expense, has a relationship with the state legislators, congressmen and the governor which helps our voice be heard at the state level. He was chairman of the SE WA Economic Development Association to help bring resource assistance to small businesses in Whitman County, which has been the main conduit for small businesses receiving CARES funding during this crisis.
There is much more Dean Kinzer has done for our county, but the bottom line is experience counts. Dean Kinzer has been doing a good job improving Whitman County. Please vote to let him continue.
Kathleen Lloyd
Pullman
Vote to reject R90
We had the opportunity to talk to an individual who had firsthand knowledge of the Washington state sex education bill. Here were his comments: 1) The main problems with the bill was the teaching of explicit and graphic material to elementary students; 2) The excessive amount of sexual identities taught; 3) No local control for school districts to choose curriculum with parent input; 4) It is an “opt out” program, while most parents are in favor of an “opt in” curriculum where students aren’t ridiculed for not being part of it.
There is no question that the governor and the state legislators are ramming this law down the throats of Washington residents because they don’t feel that local school districts and parents can think for themselves.
This is pure arrogance and insulting.
Please reject Referendum 90.
James and Raylene Fry
Pullman