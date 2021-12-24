Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Scattered snow showers with snow becoming steadier and heavier late. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 26F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%.