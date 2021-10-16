Freedom and drugs
“May God save us from moral busybodies,” said Dale Courtney in his column of Oct. 13. Oh, yes! Let’s apply his stated principle: “Just as with the flu shot, the choice to get the COVID vaccine belongs to the individual. … I am merely stating that I am pro-freedom.”
I don’t remember; has he yet applied his principle to drug policies?
And it’s not just the freedom to take or not take drugs; it’s also the freedom from the acquisitive crimes committed by drug customers who have to pay five or 10 times the pharmacy price for their prohibited pharmaceuticals. And it’s the freedom to avoid the drugs which are laced with poisonous amounts of fentanyl.
In the regulated drug market, some state attorneys general are suing Purdue Pharma for overly promoting their opioid products. Why aren’t they suing prohibition’s pharmacies for putting fentanyl into other drugs, making them lethal — killing our young-uns? Because prohibition’s pharmacies operate outside the law, totally unregulated. Bring them back into the regulated market. Put the drugs back into the drug store.
Wiley Hollingsworth
Pullman
Vote for Bettge
Art Bettge is an outstanding public servant and will be a terrific mayor for Moscow. Art was elected to the Moscow City Council in 2013 and has also served on the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission. His knowledge of city government will be invaluable to Moscow. On Nov. 2, I encourage you to vote Art Bettge for mayor of Moscow.
Christy Williams
Moscow
Kudos to school district
I’m glad that I live in a school district that takes the right precautions for COVID-19 and still get to go to school. I’m also glad that there are parents that are reasonable and not dumb when it comes to COVID-19.
Jordan Raiden
Moscow