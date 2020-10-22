Attacks were disingenuous
Caroline Nilsson Troy’s sweeping dismissal of Democrats as not caring about Idahoans, farmers, loggers or small business owners, and her claim that Democrats don’t vote to support Idaho’s road system was disingenuous.
David Nelson is a Democrat, a fourth-generation Idahoan who grew up on a Genesee wheat farm. He owns a small business. Contrary to Nilsson Troy’s claim, David has championed increased funding for Idaho roads, especially for repairing or replacing the outdated and potentially hazardous bridges that are essential to transporting farm products to markets. David also serves on the Governor’s Broadband Task Force and is a strong advocate for increasing access to broadband, the digital “road” that is essential to communication and education across the state.
David has been working for months on a Right to Repair bill that would counter manufacturers’ requirements that their products, like smart phones, computers, home appliances and farm equipment that relies on electronic instruments, be repaired only by dealers or manufacturers’ repair facilities. These restrictions block independent repair shops, that is … our local small businesses, from fixing the equipment we depend on. The net result is lost time and extra cost to consumers. Senator Nelson’s proposed legislation will protect Idahoans, including farmers, loggers, and small business owners from these predatory business practices.
In short, David Nelson, a Democrat, is working for us, for Idahoans. He has my vote and he is worthy of yours. Please vote for David Nelson for Idaho Senate.
Lauren Fins
Moscow
America and its prisons
Rumor in the prison at Saguaro, Ariz., is that the 1040 forms needed to apply for the stimulus money are being confiscated as “contraband.” The prison system, as it is practiced in America, wants to ‘grind to dust’ these inmates and returns them to society broken.
If we, as a society, were to take a look at prisons the way we are starting to look at policing, we would, I hope, try to use their incarceration time to build a better citizen, not create a person with no recourse except to commit another crime. Confiscation of tax forms is one of many examples of this mindset.
Susan Tye
Genesee
Thumbs down on court nominee
I do not want a Supreme Court justice who, when asked at her hearing to name the five First Amendment freedoms — religion, speech, press, peaceful assembly and petition for the redress of grievances — had difficulty remembering them, and failed to recall — giving up and asking for help with — the fifth freedom.
I am not a Constitutional scholar, but does not the fifth freedom, “the right to petition the government for a redress of grievances” include her own field, the judicial branch, and the position for which she is being considered?
While I found her personable, I’m not sure her refusal to answer most questions was entirely persuasive, and attempts by senators Cruz, Kennedy and others to make her more personally appealing only showed me a “southern lady” who bends to subtly applied expectations. I’m so sorry but my feeling is “thumbs down.”
It may be significant that far more letters from law professors were submitted opposing her than those favoring her.
Karen Schumaker
Deary
Tired of false narratives
Thank you for your fictional tirade and great Hillary moment last Saturday, Nancy (Letter, Oct. 10 & 11).
But many of us are still trying to shake off the embarrassment of the Chaney era and are tired of false narratives.
Joe Long
Moscow
Fully endorses Handy
I fully endorse Tom Handy for county commissioner. I certainly believe Dean Kinzer does way more right than he does wrong. But it’s time for a change in District 2, in order to position Whitman County in a better spot on a number of fronts. I believe Mr. Handy has been preparing for this for a long time.
Hey, it’s campaign season … things are said and exaggeration happens. But it’s disappointing that our Mr. Kinzer, feeling a little political heat, has resigned to actually demeaning Mr. Handy.
You may have seen Mr. Kinzer’s letter that has been a Moscow-Pullman Daily News insert multiple times. In the second paragraph, with atrocious grammar, Mr. Kinzer likens his own work to 24 years of successful surgery while calling Mr. Handy’s work that of someone going into surgery having “watched a few video surgeries.”
Mr. Handy has been the president of the Whitman County Business Development Association, the Pullman Chamber of Commerce, and the Downtown Pullman Association. Why is that worse than the nine years Mr. Kinzer served as a secretary for the Pullman Grange Supply board? If you ask me, it sounds far more formidable.
Why does Mr. Kinzer feel like he can count his time on the Calvary Christian Center Board of Deacons but Mr. Handy can’t include his time as the Chair of Trustees with Community Congregational United Church of Christ? Why is the former indicative of a successful surgeon but the latter isn’t?
I’ll take Mr. Handy, who has also been on the board of the Whitman County Historical Society, Pullman Historic Preservation Committee, the United Way of the Palouse and many other things.
C. Brandon Chapman
Pullman
Questions needing answers
A few questions for Gabriel Rench:
Do you and your family wear seat belts, get driver’s licenses, obey traffic rules, wear bike helmets or follow airport screening regulations?
Do you want schools to stay open, businesses to thrive and people to be able to keep working?
According to the CDC, there are very few legitimate health reasons for not wearing a mask. Do you not think the voters of Latah County deserve to know what yours is? Do your family members wear masks?
If not, if you or your dependent children become ill with COVID-19, will you promise not to endanger the lives of our health care workers by accessing health care?
I look forward to your answers.
Cindy Fisher
Moscow
Joining chorus for Lamar
I’m writing to join the chorus of support for Tom Lamar for Latah County commissioner. I’ve known Tom for more than 20 years and have watched the projects and programs he has led bring life to the Palouse (literally — check out PCEI’s website and your own backyard stream).
He’s a proud grandpa who understands the challenges and rewards of raising kids here. If you are unfamiliar with Tom, do an internet search. You’ll see how much of a hand he’s had in all that you love about Moscow. Unlike most of us, he doesn’t suffer burnout from the difficult work of bringing people of different political orientations into partnerships. He has the vision and energy to keep at it. I hope you’ll join me in casting your vote for him on Nov. 3.
Jeanne Clothiaux
Moscow
Election letter deadline
The deadline to submit a letter to the editor regarding the election is 5 p.m. Tuesday. Please deliver your letter in the body of an email to letters@dnews.com. Include your name, city of residence (for publication) and phone number.