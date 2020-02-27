Why are so few willingto stand up to Trump?
During the Senate’s Trump impeachment hearings, I contacted Idaho Sen. James Risch to express my desire to hear testimony from witnesses, including John Bolton, Trump’s former national security advisor. I assumed that Risch, who serves on the Select Committee on Ethics, would be impartial and want Americans to hear what people with direct access to the president had to say.
Of course, Republicans did not allow Bolton to be heard because they knew that his testimony would prove that Trump lied. Weeks after my call to the senator’s office, I received a letter from Risch regarding the impeachment. He thanked me for my letter then proceeded to tell me that in nine days he reviewed 28,000 pages of evidence, testimony from 13 witnesses (several hundred pages) and 192 videos. Really, Mr. Risch? If you spent 12 hours a day doing nothing but reading the pages of evidence and testimony, that would be five pages per minute. I am skeptical.
In his letter, Risch blamed Democrats in the House of Representative for their “relentless pursuit of Trump” which has “deeply divided our country.” Those Democrats represent more than 65,900,000 Americans who are horrified to have Trump as their president. We became a deeply divided country on Nov 8, 2016, when fear and hate in the Republican party put Trump in office.Now our Republican senators and representatives are so afraid of this lying, infantile, corrupt, stingy and vindictive man that they have no moral compass. Compassion, environmental consciousness and humanity have been Trumped by greed and ego. Many Republicans in office have expressed disapproval over Trump’s actions but they dare not vote their conscience because Trump would have them removed from office. Is Mitt Romney the only Republican willing to stand up to Trump?
Trish Hartzell
Moscow
Working for transparencyin cost of patient care
Publishing prices of hospital procedures is important, and Pullman Regional Hospital has posted its prices for common procedures for the last several years. We post our pricing, quality and other information because we’re committed to transparency as a community-owned hospital.
Our partnership with Schweitzer Engineering recently in the news takes this commitment one step further in that we are providing a missing part to the healthcare reimbursement picture.
On our website, under “Transparency” and “Cost of Care,” you can find a list of comprehensive pricing information that includes a sample of procedures along with our average prices, our actual cost for the procedure and what payers (commercial insurance and government) reimburse the hospital, on average, for the procedure.
Commercial insurance, Medicare and Medicaid do not always pay for the true cost of care. For example, on average, we are reimbursed about 45 percent of our total costs by Medicare. Every year, the hospital negotiates with payers to reimburse us for the true cost of providing the care. The true cost of care includes the time and expertise of the doctor and staff, equipment and technology, overhead, etc.
While Pullman Regional Hospital continually looks to reduce the cost of care while improving quality, ultimately, we must settle for whatever rate insurance companies or the government are willing to pay, which may not cover the true cost of care.
In our partnership with Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, we are working to develop a patient-driven trial program to share hospital costs at the local level and help patients be more knowledgeable about what they might pay for hospital items and services. A desired outcome of the project is to reduce the role of the “middle man” insurance/payer involved in the transaction. Our work together is aimed at developing an approach that will benefit the entire community.
Scott Adams
CEO, Pullman Regional Hospital
Steve Febus
Chief financial officer, Pullman Regional Hospital
Solutions needed for‘out-of-network’ problem
Lawmakers are currently searching for solutions to protect patients from high out-of-network medical bills. The problem is the legislation they are considering is a one-sided proposal brought forward by health insurance companies.
“Out-of-network” usually refers to physicians, hospitals or other healthcare providers who are not included in a health insurance company’s provider network. Most Idaho physicians have in-network contracts with as many insurance companies as possible. However, patients may receive treatment from an out-of-network provider and discover that their insurer refuses to cover the bill.
Insurance companies want to fix the problem by taking away physicians’ right to negotiate fair market rates for their services. Under their proposed legislation, all the power is given to insurance companies. Insurance companies claim this will prevent high out-of-network bills and help make healthcare more affordable, but states that have passed similar legislation have seen very different results that are concerning. In California, patients watched as their monthly health insurance premiums continued to rise and their access to care decreased. As health insurance companies forced doctors to take significant rate cuts, complaints over access to care almost doubled. Is this what we want to see in Idaho?
As a physician, I do not want Idahoans to struggle to find the care they need. I also do not want my patients to suffer from financial hardship. We need to find solutions to protect patients from high out-of-network bills.
However, these solutions should be developed collaboratively and not give one side all the power. The Idaho Medical Association and physicians are willing to work with health insurance companies to develop a solution that puts patients first, we just need to be invited to the negotiating table.
Steven Ozeran
Lewiston