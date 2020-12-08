Rejoice in God’s gifts
Dec. 1 was the beginning of Advent, the Christian preparation for the Christmas celebration which recognizes God’s salvation coming into the world as the perfect human, Jesus. Christmas is celebrated because God the Son became a true human via the virgin birth, born without a sin nature as the rest of mankind. As the perfect human, he could pay the penalty required by the perfect God for our sins.
In this time when so many are frightened of getting COVID-19 and possibly dying, we need to remember that all are condemned to die physically but only those who reject God’s salvation in Jesus will die spiritually. God graciously gives us the choice to recognize Jesus as lord and savior and be reconciled to him and live with him in heaven forever or to reject his offer of righteousness and reconciliation through Jesus and be banished from his presence forever in hell.
Jesus is the most important person who has ever lived. The magi gave him prophetic gifts of gold for a king, frankincense for a high priest and myrrh for his death and resurrection. Gift giving is a dim reflection of the righteousness and eternal life that God gives to those who accept Jesus as their lord and savior.
The Bible is full of prophecies about the two comings of the messiah, or savior, who is Jesus. Those dealing with his first coming have already been perfectly fulfilled. Other prophecies tell of the return of the Jews to their land, which has happened, and the return of Jesus to set up his future kingdom on earth.
For Christians, Christmas is a wonderful reminder of Jesus’ future return which Christians will be a part of. In spite of COVID-19, rejoice in God’s gifts to us as you celebrating Advent and Christmas.
Larry Kirkland
Moscow
Appreciates photographer’s work
I imagine that many Daily News readers enjoy Geoff Crimmins’ photographs without really registering how good they are, and how lucky we are to have them on a daily basis along with the print news.
His news photos are interesting and capture the sense of events around the Palouse in a non-text way, and his studies of the nature around us are beautiful and inspiring.
It’s too bad that photography will have to be cut back as the Daily News tightens its belt (Daily News, Dec. 5) but here’s one vote for keeping Geoff’s photos as part of the paper on a regular basis: I always look forward to them.
Mary DuPree
Moscow