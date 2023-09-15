Don’t remove downtown Pullman trees

I’ve lived in Pullman for 15 years, and I can’t believe (indeed, I’m utterly shocked to hear) that the mayor and Pullman City Council are presently considering a plan to remove the trees in downtown Pullman.

At this critical juncture in which temperatures are rising and shade is a most precious resource, the very idea of removing any life-saving tree from downtown Pullman strikes me as both aesthetically and ecologically irresponsible. It’s the worst of possible ideas.

