I’ve lived in Pullman for 15 years, and I can’t believe (indeed, I’m utterly shocked to hear) that the mayor and Pullman City Council are presently considering a plan to remove the trees in downtown Pullman.
At this critical juncture in which temperatures are rising and shade is a most precious resource, the very idea of removing any life-saving tree from downtown Pullman strikes me as both aesthetically and ecologically irresponsible. It’s the worst of possible ideas.
If the Pullman City Council wishes to spend money removing something from downtown Pullman, then they should remove the decaying Mimosa, which is not only an eyesore, but very likely an environmental hazard, too. Thank you. I (and many other like-minded Pullman residents) vehemently oppose the removal of any trees from downtown Pullman, and I hope the council will do the right thing here (from both an ecological and aesthetic standpoint).
Trees are our allies in the fight against climate breakdown. They deserve to be cared for –— not cut down.
Kirk McAuley
Pullman
Help put an end to tuberculosis
Even though it has been curable for decades, 1.6 million people will die this year of tuberculosis. These deaths are preventable and unacceptable.
Groups such as Médecins Sans Frontières, the Stop TB Partnership and Partners In Health have been fighting tirelessly to end TB, but access to diagnosis remains a major challenge in achieving that. 4.2 million people per year, or 40% of all TB cases, go undiagnosed, leading to needless deaths.
The World Health Organization-recommended TB test is the GeneXpert device, produced by Cepheid, a subsidiary of Danaher. However, Danaher reaps unreasonably high profits on the tests, charging $10 to $15 per test, ignoring the fact that this renders them inaccessible to those who need them most. (As well as ignoring that the tests were developed using $252 million of taxpayer funds.)
Danaher has the ability to save millions of lives while still making at least a 20% profit on the tests by dropping the price of the GeneXpert TB tests to $5. I ask your readers to join the fight to end TB by emailing Danaher at sustainability@danaher.com, calling them at (202) 828-0850, and posting on social media with #PeopleOverProfits and #TimeFor5.