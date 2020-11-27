Listen to experts, not columnist
In a recent “His View” column, Dale Courtney cites an Annals of Internal Medicine study to support his claim that masks do nothing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He left out the study limitations part, where the authors state there was “no assessment of whether masks could decrease disease transmission from mask wearers to others.”
The study was only about how many mask wearers GOT the virus. There were other limitations reported: “Inconclusive results, missing data, variable adherence, patient-reported findings on home tests, no blinding.”
There have been some natural experiments reported recently. For example, Kansas’ governor implemented a mask order in late spring but state republicans made sure counties were free to ignore the order and all but 20 counties did. Case numbers in the 20 mask-wearing counties have remained flat while the rest of Kansas is pretty much off the charts.
Spokane versus Kootenai County and Idaho versus Washington is also illustrative. “Freedom from responsibility” Idaho’s positivity rate is 2.7 times higher than Washington’s and Kootenai County’s rate is 1.5 times higher than the rate in Spokane County. Spokane hospitals have reported being overwhelmed by Idaho COVID patients and they have begged us to take this more seriously.
Courtney, not a medical expert, says the virus “isn’t the kiss of death.” This is simply misleading. We know that responses to the virus are wildly variable, but the fact is that more than a quarter of a million American souls have been lost to this pandemic so far.
Medical resources are getting stretched and caregivers are experiencing trauma. This alone should be enough for caring people to dismiss Courtney’s misguided musings and follow expert guidance instead.
Daily News editors should also consider using warning stickers — “This claim is disputed by real medical experts” — on Courtney’s columns.
Lorie Higgins
Moscow
Gratitude, and a warning
As a liberal who voted a straight Democratic ticket this year, I would like to express my deepest thanks to the Republican state and local officials and Trump-appointed judges who have courageously rejected the president’s attempts to overturn this election. Though Biden only won thanks to the tremendous efforts of liberals, independents and moderate conservatives, it has ultimately been principled Republicans who have prevented Trump from stealing the presidency. We owe them our gratitude.
By contrast, we’ve seen only silence, obsequiousness and cowardice from Republicans at the national level, who would stand idly by as our republic falls to authoritarianism as long it got them a seat at the table. Choosing power over principle is the essence of corruption. Some have even openly questioned the value of democracy itself, presumably because they know they can’t win an honest election.
This is truly dangerous.
The whole point of a democratic system of government is to provide a common set of rules, expectations, and institutions wherein we can argue our differences peaceably. If we reject this system — however imperfect — we’re left with a raw power struggle that can only end in bloodshed.
Americans on both sides of the political divide are tired of the divisiveness and strife. Neither side is going away, but this diversity and balance of viewpoints is actually good and essential for the health of our democracy. However, it requires that we all remain committed to democratic principles and to respecting one another’s right to exist and be heard. In short, fellow liberals, it’s not enough for us to win elections; the future of American democracy depends on the existence of principled conservatives willing to put country before party. We should do all we can to help them wrest their party back from the would-be authoritarians in their midst.
Ryan Urie
Moscow
Why we should vote climate
Before the election, I stood at busy intersections with a “Vote Climate” sign. One negative response was interesting. Waiting for the light to change, a woman rolled down her window and said challengingly, “What’s your sign mean?” I said, “Vote for candidates who support taking action on climate change.” “Bull---!” she said. I wondered what words or implications touched a nerve and responded, “There’s a lot that can be done.” She said, “Yeah, get rid of a lot of people.” I said, “True, but we can’t do that.”
I learned she was a member of Women in Timber. Why did my sign and statement upset her? After all, she must love forests.
I love forests for their ecosystems of which trees are royalty. We share 25 percent of our genes with trees. There are only half as many species of trees now as there were when we came down out of them.
Idaho’s well-being (agriculture, forestry and tourism) depends on the climate not getting any hotter, drier or more rainy. Idaho’s fire seasons are 47 days longer now than 25 years ago. Studies suggest a 2-degree Celsius rise in temperature results in a tripling of soil pathogens. The soil, water and air we live on are not made by or for us, but are changed by us.
We need to replace carbon-based energy with renewable energy. Farmers and foresters have a huge opportunity; they can change their land-use practices so their systems create a net sink of greenhouse gasses; they can scale up the effort to extract carbon from the air and store it in plants, soil and trees. Studies suggest that carbon-tax policies have roughly zero impacts on the overall growth of the U.S. economy.
Learn more by searching for “Bipartisan Policy Center Farm and Forest Carbon Solutions,” or Citizens Climate Lobby.
Diana Armstrong
Moscow
It’s just not that hard
Whether or not you believe COVID-19 is real, it is. More than 250,000 Americans have died from it, with 2,000 more dying daily. Health care workers and first responders on the front lines working to save people for the last nine months are exhausted or dead.
Thankfully, it appears that safe vaccines will be widely distributed within months. However, if Americans maintain their current level of disregard for the health of others, tens of thousands more will die by then. With an end in sight, I implore you, if you are not already, to practice guidelines that have been overwhelmingly shown to decrease the spread of the virus.
Wear a mask, wash your hands and social distance. It’s just not that hard.
For those who still avow their right to not wear masks, endangering the lives of those around you, please don’t go to the already overflowing hospitals if you are really sick. Leave those avenues for those who are sick because of your disregard for their lives. To the protester wearing the shirt saying “eternal life matters,” the Jesus who said, “Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself” is the one who decides where you spend that eternal life.
Sharon Curtis
Moscow