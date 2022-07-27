The GOP strategy
Reading Jim Jones’ discussion of the Idaho Republican Party, establishment, moderate, rational Republicans have only two choices — though if Tom Luna is your party leader, rational is out of the question.
Rational Republicans have allowed themselves to be labeled RINOs and can’t escape it. They can label the other faction in your intraparty conflict. I suggest calling them what they are: Fascist American Taliban, or FATs.
The FATs are paranoid and delusional. The recent Idaho GOP platform shows how far they’ve gone — purity tests and the fear a few thousand Democrats crossing over will limit the success of the FAT takeover of the GOP. Somebody demonstrate a primary election where this strategy worked. The FATs don’t base their positions on facts. Mr. Jones, you either kick them out, or you try to coexist with party operatives whose biggest regret is that an attempted coup failed. If these are people you’re willing to try to keep together, then you are as guilty of treason as they are.
If the choice of ridding your party of these extremist FATs fails, I have a second choice for you. Instead of chiding Democrats for not running serious candidates for statewide office (what reasonable, competent citizen would run in this fanatical political turn?), maybe you and other RINOs should change your label and party affiliation. I would happily support Lawrence Wasden as the Democratic candidate for attorney general. You and the Republican Party are reaping the seeds you sowed with closed primaries and promoting the crazies in your party. You can now lead the stampede to the sane Democratic party. We actually are a big tent party, or stay with ever narrowing ideologues led by the Idaho Freedom Foundation (freedom is the last thing they care about). And Democrat Gov. Brad Little has a nice ring to it.
Roger Rowley
Moscow
Votes shall not be erased
Idaho’s GOP conventioneers should not further insult our state by voting on a Texas-style resolution to “reject 2020 election results” (“Idaho GOP poised to reject 2020 election results,” Daily News, July 15). Rather than perpetuating Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him, our GOP would be better served to better serve Idaho.
Idaho’s Republican legislators consistently undermine the will and needs of our people, including those who voted them into office. So, how can the party presume to speak for all?
The party would do well to acknowledge that during the 2020 presidential election the antiquated “winner take all” rule of the Electoral College rendered voiceless each and every Idahoan who cast their vote for Joe Biden. In our deep red state, Biden voters were predictably blue when all their votes were “gifted” to Trump. So, while our GOP rallies around Trump’s battle cry of “Stop the steal!” they would be better served to recall that the entirety of Idaho’s votes for Biden were pooled red into Trump’s shifty gaming pocket.
Card-carrying Idaho GOP members clearly have the right to vote as they deem fit. However, it’s “asinine,” says Jim Jones, former Republican state attorney general and Idaho Supreme Court chief justice, that the GOP continues to relitigate an election that has litigated itself to death all the way up to the Supreme Court (“Idaho GOP poised … ” Daily News, July 15). It’s time for our state’s GOP to face reality and support legislation that will improve life in Idaho.
The GOP, nationwide, continues to hammer at the results of a legitimate 2020 presidential election. Let them know that the people’s votes, red or blue, shall not be erased from the rolls, nor our voices be silenced.
Lisa Kliger
Moscow
The problem is ‘Godless culture’
Mark Twain said, “If you don’t read the newspapers, you are uninformed. If you do read the newspapers, you are misinformed.” Saturday’s Daily News editorial page was full of misinformation.
In one column, Rebecca Johnson made the usual pro-choice argument that a woman should have control over her own body. I agree. But that baby in her womb is not part of her body. It is a new human being with its own heart, brain and DNA. It is the mystery of a unique person living within another, called a mother. Check it out at “Is the Fetus Just Part of the Mother? What the DNA Tells Us” at reformedwiki.com/fetus-part-mother-dna.
In the other column, Ryan Urie reasons for stricter gun control “grounded in careful observation of reality and logical deductions based on those observations.” He argues against the “religion” of those supporting the Second Amendment. He presents as fact that “it’s demonstrably true that unfettered access to guns leads to increased violence.” He must be talking about Chicago, Baltimore and similar Democrat-governed cities where criminals seem to have unfettered access despite the strictest gun control laws in the nation.
Making it more difficult for an Idahoan to own a gun won’t matter a whit to the thugs running loose in our inner cities. Here are some “careful observations” for him to consider and draw conclusions from: Idaho has the third highest percentage of household gun ownership in the nation and the fourth lowest gun homicide rate in the nation. Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont have similarly high gun ownership rates but low gun homicide rates. So the problem is not with the availability of guns. The problem is a Godless culture committing that mayhem.
Bill Tozer
Moscow
Truth and judgment
The clashes between worldviews and what is “truth” are happening more and more frequently. And they will continue to happen as more people reject God as the source of all truth. The July 12 Daily News reported on the initial findings of the James Webb Space telescope. The secular worldview represented in the article speaks of “seeing” light from billions of years back in time as though it were a proven fact without mentioning at all how this amazing and exciting universe came into existence, which they do not know.
On the other hand, the Bible speaks of “The heavens proclaiming the glory of God and the skies displaying His craftsmanship.” The Bible makes explicitly clear where this awesome universe came from: God created it. And he created it and all life with an apparent age. The God who created light is more than capable of getting light to Earth from stars supernaturally rather than taking millions or billions of years, if he chooses to.
God also defines “truth.” The Bible tells us it is mankind’s job and challenge to seek out that truth. Science supports the truth of the Bible which explains the origin of all, including evil and death, which we all must face. Secularists, who do not believe in God, are claiming to be able to define their own truth contrary to God’s truth. As we the people, the media and nation reject God and his truth, He withdraws his hedge of protection from us and lets us suffer the consequences of our own foolishness, whether that is mass shootings, mental problems, leaders who are willing to destroy the economy to gain personal or questionable objectives and much more. God created death to force mankind to choose or reject the truth. However we will all be judged accordingly.
Larry Kirkland
Moscow