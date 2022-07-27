The GOP strategy

Reading Jim Jones’ discussion of the Idaho Republican Party, establishment, moderate, rational Republicans have only two choices — though if Tom Luna is your party leader, rational is out of the question.

Rational Republicans have allowed themselves to be labeled RINOs and can’t escape it. They can label the other faction in your intraparty conflict. I suggest calling them what they are: Fascist American Taliban, or FATs.

