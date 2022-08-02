God and decay

There may be many Daily News readers who don’t fully understand how scientists measure time and don’t know what is wrong with letter writer Larry Kirkland’s contention that God did a bunch of miracles on a much faster time scale during Biblical times (Daily News, July 27).

Radioactive elements decay at constant rates. Decays of individual atoms are detectable with a Geiger counter. Measurements indicate that half of a sample of the isotope potassium-40 decays to argon in 1,280,000,000 years.

Tags

Recommended for you