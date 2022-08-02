There may be many Daily News readers who don’t fully understand how scientists measure time and don’t know what is wrong with letter writer Larry Kirkland’s contention that God did a bunch of miracles on a much faster time scale during Biblical times (Daily News, July 27).
Radioactive elements decay at constant rates. Decays of individual atoms are detectable with a Geiger counter. Measurements indicate that half of a sample of the isotope potassium-40 decays to argon in 1,280,000,000 years.
Argon is an inert gas, and if a piece of basalt rock contains equal amounts of potassium-40 and trapped argon atoms, scientists conclude it is 1,280,000,000 years old. Does Kirkland think God faked the ages of rocks to fool scientists and show what infidels they are?
When abortionis called for
Radicalized politicians are writing anti-abortion laws with no exceptions, not even for men. You didn’t know that men get pregnant? Learn about the rarity; search “fetus in fetu.”
When a pregnancy establishes itself anywhere except inside a womb, it’s outside God’s design standards. I mean, it doesn’t have access to a woman’s birth canal, and — do I have to ask — where is a man’s birth canal? Abortion is called for. And not just for men.