‘Wholesome and appropriate’

In his column of May 13, Ryan Urie makes some claims about the benefits of making children uncomfortable, and claims that “trying to make intellectual endeavors wholesome and appropriate (whatever that means) undermines the whole enterprise.” I have a proposal: Mr. Urie can use his own resources to make his own children uncomfortable: take them to drag shows, provide them with edgy books, whatever. Public resources can be directed to less controversial, even wholesome and appropriate, uses.

Andy Crites

