Conversationmust continue
The Daily News has been criticized for printing disinformation, but I’d like to express my opinion that they’ve got it about right.
The Daily News is not Facebook; it doesn’t run algorithms that guarantee you only see what you want to see and stir up anger to keep you clicking. There aren’t many forums left where people on all sides of an issue hear opposing opinions that are (generally) thoughtful.
I know journalism in general has come under fire for “false equivalency”, presenting two sides of an argument as if both are legitimate when one could be characterized as disinformation, but like it or not these ideas are widely held. Think of the actual effect if they were not printed. One half of the readership would see it as censorship and stop reading. The Daily News would become just another echo chamber.
Consider your audience. When you present your side of a divisive issue, there really is no chance you’re going to persuade someone on the extremes. Your audience is all those in the middle who aren’t sure what to believe and are willing to listen.
At a time when a significant fraction of the American public believe our differences are so great that only violence can settle them, we can’t afford to stop talking and continue our descent into opposing tribes who consider the others to be evil.
Stephen Dodgen
Pullman
Big Oil
Our House Representative, Cathy McMorris-Rodgers, gets more money from the gas and oil lobby than any other the representative from a state that does not produce gas and oil. She ranks seventh overall out of 435 representatives. Why does the representative accept money from an industry that is not in her state? How does this influence her decisions?
Jeffrey Joswig-Jones
Pullman