The majority on the United States Supreme Court, and the conservatives who helped appoint them, have ruled if an American woman is pregnant and doesn’t want the baby, and she doesn’t want to donate it to strangers, she can at least obtain a gun. How does this facilitate the pursuit of happiness?
Ginny Hauser’s recent letter is an example of active citizenship, using a candidate’s record to make a decision of how to vote (“Send Hill to the Hill,” Daily News, July 23). Asking questions of candidates works as well. For example, what is your position on the Child Tax Credit being renewed? Did you know its failure to renew dumped 4 million children into poverty? Then vote based on the answers. Be an informed voter. That’s how democracy works best.
Phony Electoral College electors.
Intimidation of state election officials from Arizona to Georgia.
And this from the loser of the 2020 presidential elections: “I just want to find 11,780 votes.”
If Donald Trump and the rest of the fact-free MAGA mob genuinely want to stop voter fraud, they should turn themselves in to the authorities.