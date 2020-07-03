Unconvinced by mask objections
I applaud Moscow Mayor Lambert’s public health emergency order requiring face coverings indoors and outdoors where 6-foot social distancing cannot be maintained. The dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases in Idaho and elsewhere is a serious concern. Even a small number of cases in our area could overwhelm our healthcare system and threaten our doctors, nurses, hospital staff, first responders and others. We need to reduce the spread of the disease now before it is too late.
In other cities, objections to mask requirements have been based on two arguments: the science does not support it, and the threat of the virus is exaggerated because most people recover at home. Both objections are unpersuasive. Just a few minutes of research will provide sufficient scientific support for how masks prevent and/or slow the spread of Covid. See for example: https://bit.ly/38jQz7q.
And the threat of the virus is certainly not exaggerated, although most people in our local area might not have direct knowledge. My cousin’s husband died from it after being on a ventilator for weeks. A 40-year-old cousin recovered, but his respiratory system is still severely compromised. And one of the saddest stories was detailed in a recent NY Times article: https://nyti.ms/2VFzTC4.
At least 19 members of the Fusco family contracted the virus. Five members died. One man survived after spending 30 days on a ventilator and losing 55 pounds. His sister suffered hallucinations during the nearly 20 days she was unconscious. Doctors report that patients who recover frequently need to rebuild muscle strength, may be at increased risk of stroke, and may struggle with blood clot, respiratory, cardiac and kidney problems.
This is indeed a serious public health emergency. It also is a matter of social consciousness. Please have respect and concern for others and “mask up.”
Myron Schreck
Moscow
OK with ‘no mask, no service’
I would like to respond to Mayor Lambert’s decision to make masks mandatory. I wish to applaud and thank him for his leadership. He is asking each of us to respect one another and to do what we can for one another’s safety and health.
I would like to suggest an action that the businesses in our Moscow community could also take that will assist them in making their businesses safe and healthy for their customers. I am concerned that several of our businesses have been required to close due to patrons who have refused to follow safety/health guidelines. In doing so, COVID-19 has occurred.
We are very familiar with the signs that businesses often display: “No Shirt, No Shoes, No Service.” My suggestion is that every business adds one more item to that sign — No Masks.
For over 50 years, businesses have been allowed to make their own regulations before serving any prospective patron. This is a right that businesses should have. I am suggesting that the new sign reads: “No Shirt, No Shoes, No Mask, No Service.” I, for one, would support such businesses who do this.
Sister Margaret Johnson
Moscow
Happy, proud to wear a mask
Thank you Mayor Lambert and Moscow City Council. I just want to say how proud I am to live in a city there the mayor and city council are proactive in trying to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
As more studies are being done, there is more evidence every day that wearing a mask and social distancing can keep this disease from spreading. I am happy and proud to wear a mask.
Katherine Clancy
Moscow
Thanks for leadership, Moscow
Thank you Bill Lambert and members of Moscow City Council. We need adult leadership at this time to counter the children who refuse to think of others. Don’t wear a mask for yourself, wear it for those around you.
Ned Lawton
Moscow
Pleased with the mask decision
I was very pleased to read this morning of Mayor Lambert’s leadership regarding the hard decision to require masks in Moscow’s public spaces. It seems that COVID-19 has finally got a sufficient toehold on the Palouse to spread throughout our communities, and I’m glad the mayor isn’t waiting for the virus to overwhelm our city before he takes action. His fast response, if taken up by our neighbors, will improve the lives of us all. Only through medically-informed decisions like this will our businesses reopen, our still-closed churches resume worship, and everyone can start hanging out with friends safely again. I sincerely hope the city council takes up and continues this mandatory mask order. Even more, as a show of love and solidarity, I hope my fellow Moscow residents will join me in wearing a mask to keep each other safe and put this terrible time behind us. Let’s beat this virus.
Timothy Bartholomaus
Moscow
Moscow mayor gets it right
I’m writing to thank Mayor Lambert for two recent actions. For our community to thrive, it must be healthy. The mayor’s recent public health emergency order seems to be a prudent move, well-aligned with CDC guidelines. For our community to be vibrant, it must also be both diverse and inclusive. The mayor’s recent statement reiterating the long-standing position of the city in this regard is important in these polarized times.
Nils Peterson
Moscow
It’s a medical, not political issue
I want to commend Mayor Bill Lambert for mandating masks for our community in light of the increased number of COVID-19 cases. Masks can help slow the spread, especially if worn correctly, and we maintain social distancing.
As an older person with underlying health issues, going out to the grocery or other places and being surrounded by people not wearing masks is frightening, and it makes me think my fellow citizens do not care for one another. This is not a political issue, it is a medical one, and one which we must heed or many people will die. You may not have any symptoms or not feel ill, but that doesn’t mean you are not carrying the virus. Wearing a mask helps to keep you from spreading it to someone you love.
For those who say this is removing your freedom: Nonsense. This is actually protecting your – and other people’s – freedom to live. We need to remember that with great freedom comes a great responsibility to ourselves and others, which is why we require states to issue driver’s licenses, require us to follow set speed limits and wear a seatbelt. It is about the continuation of a safe environment for us to practice our freedoms.
The mayor’s order is well-reasoned for us to maintain safety in our community. It relies on the advice of scientists, especially epidemiologists, to help prevent the spread of this dread disease. Frankly, I did not expect him to issue this order, but I am overwhelmingly glad he did. I hope the Moscow City Council continues the order beyond the seven days, until a time when it is safe for us all.
Becky Tallent
Moscow