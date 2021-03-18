Are we a lawless society?
Letter writer Bill Tozer (March 12) provided several shockingly ignorant excuses why Black citizens might be justifiably killed by cops in America. Specifically, he states, they might be … “resisting arrest … making threatening moves … or just taken … illegal drugs.” To which I respond, do we still live under a Constitution where citizens are considered innocent until proven guilty and guaranteed the right to a trial by jury? Or are we a lawless society where police officers are supported by the public in summary execution of (certain) citizens committing what are, in fact, rather common and largely misdemeanor acts?
Clinton Elg
Moscow
Thinking for themselves
The Idaho Legislature recently cut $409,000 from Boise State’s budget in fear of “social justice ideology.” They further asked other state universities to demonstrate that no money sourced from general education or student fees go to “support social justice ideology.”
It appears the legislature does not understand social justice. Justice literally means “the quality of being fair and reasonable” (Oxford English Dictionary), or perhaps representatives are confused about how fairness and reasonableness is taught in college.
Universities teach, at their core, a liberal arts curriculum. Liberal does not mean Democratic. It is a category that includes a variety of academic subjects. The goal is to empower students to think about a topic from multiple perspectives. This enables creativity and innovation.
I’ll use an example: religion. A student may attend college and learn about religion from a variety of perspectives. They may take a sociology class and learn about how religion operates to improve emotional wellbeing for individuals, an anthropology course and study the relationship between religion and culture, an economics class and examine the relationships between religion and economic growth, a political science class and analyze laws as they relate to religious freedom, and a history class and observe how religious participation as changed over time.
They may take an art class and look at religious iconography, a music class and study religious music, or a math class and learn about early religious influence on mathematical thinking.
Through looking at a topic from a variety of lenses students become better thinkers and innovators. They become more creative. They will become better leaders for our state. This is how social justice is taught. It is not a single ideology enforced on students, but an exploration of theories aimed to help students understand social phenomena and think for themselves.
Kristin Haltinner
Moscow
Worthwhile experiment
Letter writers Tim Moore, Dean B. Edwards, Lucky Brandt (and preacher Doug Wilson?) think masks don’t work. They should get some petri dishes, and repeat Rich Davis’ experiment below.
Viruses and bacteria inhabit our mucus. When we talk, sing, cough, or sneeze, little balls of mucus fly out, carrying their load of bacteria and viruses with them. The larger ones (droplets) tend to drop to the ground within about 6 feet. The smaller ones (aerosols) float in the air longer.
On a table, microbiologist Rich Davis placed three petri dishes, at 2, 4, and 6 feet from himself. Then he sneezed. He put those petri dishes away, and set out three more. He put on a mask, and sneezed. He put those dishes away, and repeated the process with coughing (twice), singing (1 minute) and talking (1 minute).
He put those petri dishes into an incubator for a time. The bacteria inhabiting each droplet grew colonies visible to the naked eye, so he could see how many droplets landed in each petri dish. (Thank you, bacteria!) The dishes that got the unmasked treatment had lots of droplets. The dishes that got the masked treatment, had few droplets. And the dishes that were 6 feet away had fewer colonies than the dishes that were nearer. (“A microbiologist … ,” by Julia Naftulin, July 1, Insider) Look him up, see for yourself.
Keep your mask dry (change masks, as needed). For droplets: when possible, stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid crowds. For aerosols: avoid indoor spaces and crowds, when possible. For both droplets and aerosols, mask up.
We are better able to handle small doses of infectious agents, than large doses. So, mask up and tell your friends.
Wiley Hollingsworth
Pullman
Importance of immigrants
I am a second generation American. Well, at least on my mother’s side of the family. On my father’s side, it is a bit less clear. I suspect that his family fled Ireland during the horrible potato famine in the 1840s and 1850s.
In any case, both sides left their homelands to escape extreme poverty and possibly violence there. I marvel at the bravery it took and the intelligence it required to make the long journey to America to make a better life for themselves. When they got to America they were not necessarily greeted by open arms and changed the family names to sound more “American.” They found jobs that a lot of “landed” people didn’t want to do. Dirty, and dangerous jobs. And they sent their kids to school and some off to college. My grandmother could not speak English. My cousin, who incidentally helped design the lenses that went into space and the moon and who was a professor at UCLA, well, his father could not speak a word of English. But they made a life of it here and helped this nation become what it is today.
In travels to Central America I have seen poverty and violence that is beyond description and human despair. No wonder people, our brothers, sisters, and children try to escape to America. And frankly the United States is no innocent actor in much of this.
We need to recognize that many of these immigrants pick our food, roof our houses in sweltering heat, work in terrible conditions in slaughterhouses and do jobs that no “American” would want to do. It’s all in an effort to realize a better life for themselves and their children. No more detention facilities. No more deportations. No more hatred. Isn’t that what America is all about?
Roger Hayes
Moscow
Denying rights
The Idaho Secretary of State’s website reflects 20,850 registered voters in Idaho’s Legislative District 27. SB1110 requires 6 percent of the registered voters in each of Idaho’s 35 Legislative Districts to sign a petition in favor of any proposed citizens initiative in order for that initiative to be put to a statewide vote. Six percent of District 27’s voters equal 1,251 voters. If only 5 percent of District 27’s voters signed the petition (1,042 voters), that citizens initiative would fail across all 35 rural and urban districts.
The 209 voters short of the required 6 percent in District 27 who chose not to involve themselves in the petition, no matter the subject of the petition, would result in all 1,056,796 of Idaho’s rural and urban voters not having any vote on the citizens initiative. SB1110, being marketed as protecting our rural population’s right to be heard, is nothing more than a sham by Idaho’s Legislature to virtually kill our constitutional right to a citizens initiative. SB1110 represents our authoritarian legislature’s continual efforts to deny Idaho’s citizen’s rights.
Tom Newman
Caldwell