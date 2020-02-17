Urging readers to read up on environmental act
I urge readers to comment on the proposed changes to the National Environmental Policy Act, which for 50 years has served to protect our environment by allowing the public to comment on major projects, including oil and gas operations and new highways through environmental review.
NEPA requires the federal government to carefully consider the potential harm to air, water and communities through environmental review and decision-making.
The Trump administration has proposed NEPA rule changes that will drastically shorten the public input process. This rule revision makes clear the administration’s intent to allow private profiteering at the expense of our environment and our future. Potential impacts include immediate worsening of environmental quality and exacerbation of the climate crisis. Fossil fuel exploitation is not in the best interests of the U.S. or the planet.
To learn more and comment on the new rules by the end of the comment period (March 10), visit https://www.regulations.gov/ and let your voice be heard before it’s too late.
Claudine Zender
Moscow
Addressing 5G, and an offer to discuss it
Let me address the “core” question in Mr. Bedirian’s 5G letter (Feb. 12). Who had done a better job of evaluating the 30,000 papers on the general subject of bioelectromagnetics? Is it Martin Pall or the 28 member ICNIRP Scientific Expert Group (formally related to the WHO with multiple disciplines and no 5G industry members)?
I cannot dismiss ICNIRP as Pall did. This group has evaluated all the literature, not simply the literature that confirms a certain bias. Yes, they have evaluated the literature that claims nonthermal effects. But, they (and numerous health agencies including those in England and the Netherlands) agree that the total body of literature does not support Pall’s assertion that nonthermal hazards occur at very low exposure levels.
One example of ignoring literature follows. In the Bioinitiative (quoted favorably by Pall), a 2000 paper claiming nonthermal effects by de Pomerai is given as partial proof of nonthermal effects. Yet, this paper was withdrawn by de Pomerai in 2006 when he found a mistake in his experiment and later followed with a paper that did not produce the same result.
Neither the retraction nor the followup paper are mentioned in the Bioinitiative. This is an example of “cherry picking” the literature. In addition, the reader should know that Pall’s hypothesis (which has not been tested experimentally) has been challenged even by those who agree with his position on 5G. Finally, the ICNIRP guidelines (with only small changes) are in the final step of being reaffirmed. One can no longer claim that they date back to 1998 (not 1996) and ignore literature developed since that time.
Finally, I would be happy to meet with anyone who is interested in discussing this issue in more depth than allowed by a 300-word letter.
Robert Olson
Pullman