Mitchell disappointing

Brandon Mitchell’s first term as a legislator was a tremendous disappointment. He spoke like a moderate when here in Moscow but voted extremely right wing when he got to Boise. I couldn’t believe he voted against funding for higher education. Doesn’t he realize the importance of adequate support for the University of Idaho? And he supported many bills making it harder for citizens to vote in our state.

My husband and I have lived in Moscow for more than 60 years and voted in every election from school bond, to state, to federal. Now we have difficulty getting to the polls, but Brandon Mitchell voted to make it a felony for my neighbor to mail our absentee ballot for us. Similarly, he voted against letting people in assisted living facilities get help in voting, and he voted to prevent students from using their student IDs to register to vote. He even voted to ban absentee ballot drop boxes. Then to make matters worse he voted to approve a bill that could fine and jail the staff of school libraries, universities, and museums if they provide “harmful” material to children. This measure, later defeated in the Senate, would have subjected employees of schools, museums and libraries to a maximum fine of $1,000 as well as as much as a year in jail. I could go on — the list of extreme measures that Mitchell approved is very long.

Tags

Recommended for you