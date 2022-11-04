Brandon Mitchell’s first term as a legislator was a tremendous disappointment. He spoke like a moderate when here in Moscow but voted extremely right wing when he got to Boise. I couldn’t believe he voted against funding for higher education. Doesn’t he realize the importance of adequate support for the University of Idaho? And he supported many bills making it harder for citizens to vote in our state.
My husband and I have lived in Moscow for more than 60 years and voted in every election from school bond, to state, to federal. Now we have difficulty getting to the polls, but Brandon Mitchell voted to make it a felony for my neighbor to mail our absentee ballot for us. Similarly, he voted against letting people in assisted living facilities get help in voting, and he voted to prevent students from using their student IDs to register to vote. He even voted to ban absentee ballot drop boxes. Then to make matters worse he voted to approve a bill that could fine and jail the staff of school libraries, universities, and museums if they provide “harmful” material to children. This measure, later defeated in the Senate, would have subjected employees of schools, museums and libraries to a maximum fine of $1,000 as well as as much as a year in jail. I could go on — the list of extreme measures that Mitchell approved is very long.
I would certainly not back him in any election. My vote instead goes to Tim Gresback for House Seat 6, along with David Nelson, who has proven to be a loyal, honest, moderate voice in the Idaho Senate, and for our tried and true county commissioner, Tom Lamar. I trust these three to provide good governance for us and for Idaho.
The new Idaho bans on abortion are criminal. You think this is all about women, specifically pregnant women who will seek abortion? You do know that a woman’s pregnancy is not achieved by herself; male sperm is 100% responsible if her egg/s is/are fertilized. Anything can happen when men and women are not allowed to take precautions to prevent this from happening (just in case legislators are planning to outlaw contraception too). When reproductive choice is taken away from women, why is it not taken away from men? Why aren’t men threatened by Idaho’s Machiavellian laws? No, you can’t have sex, mister, because you might impregnate an ovum. So what difference does it make if they do have sexual intercourse with a woman that leads to pregnancy, no matter how they came to fertilize an ovum, they stand free of guilt or threat by the state. All women are punished as if they carry the full burden of a fertilized ovum. If this isn’t misogyny, what is? Crimes against women/girls such as rape, war, threat, violence, harassment, control, pedophilia and excuses all point to misogyny. All the rules society makes to “safeguard” a fertilized egg create an impossible outcome for women left alone under forced pregnancies to suffer labor and delivery. Babies are born into poverty and women are held accountable for their education, healthcare, food, shelter, home, daycare expenses and safety. Men hold no consequence unless determined the father. Who is the criminal here? A pregnancy is not just a life to be regarded by sacra-political ideology; it’s about babies born under a criminal state devoid of protecting women and girls.
I heard that Trish Carter-Goodheart was running for District 6, Seat A, and last week I had the chance to attend an event where I could meet her and hear her speak. I was impressed by her background, views and her thinking about solutions to the issues we face. This is a sincere person who cares about family, community, children, education and women’s health issues. She has the life experience and values that will work for us well in Boise. She represents the values of the majority of the people in District 6 regarding education, health care, wise use of taxpayer dollars, and the wellbeing and rights of women, which are under direct attack by the Idaho Legislature. We can’t afford not to send her to Boise.
Increasing property taxes is a major problem for homeowners in Latah County. Although Idaho has recently had budget surpluses, the legislature has not taken this opportunity to provide property tax relief but instead has chosen one-time income tax rebates and tax cuts for businesses and wealthy residents. David Nelson, our state senator, has worked to try to reduce property taxes by increasing education funding, since school districts rely too heavily on property taxes. David has been one of the few legislative voices promoting this relief, as there are too many Republicans in the Legislature who only talk about property tax relief with no action. It remains to be seen if the legislature follows through on the recently promised funding for public schools.
At the Latah County level, Commissioner Tom Lamar met with our local legislators last December to tell them that property tax relief was essential and that funding transportation infrastructure and education will help lower our local property taxes.
Lamar and Nelson understand how to lower property taxes. Medicaid expansion is another issue where Lamar and Nelson understand how county budgets are affected by state legislature decisions. We need to reelect them both and also elect more Democrats who will work on this issue, real issues, instead of the Republican cultural red herrings (like jailing librarians and stopping drag shows) that create division and distract voters.
Join me in voting for David Nelson for senator in District 6 and Tom Lamar for commissioner in Latah County.
The University of Idaho’s production of “Cabaret,” directed by Craig Miller, is a stunning collaboration of the UI’s theater, music and dance programs. The talented actors, singers, and dancers, the dazzling costumes, the original and creative dance routines, the bright live music, and a set that captures the seamy decadence of 1930s Berlin all contribute to a riveting show. We are fortunate to attract such first-class talent to our university and community. I hope the last three shows (this weekend) will be fully sold out. This show deserves to be seen.
I’ve known Tom Lamar for just shy of 30 years. In that time, I’ve watched him direct and grow the Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute, serve dutifully on Moscow’s City Council from 2007-2015 and become one of our most vital and trusted Latah County commissioners, a position he’s held since 2015. Tom is a consummate community member who cares deeply about the environment, education, the outdoors and our agricultural community. He is positive, forward-thinking, reasonable, rational and responsible. Tom listens to the varied voices and needs of our community and acts in our best interests. I’m casting my vote for Lamar for Latah County commissioner (District 2) and I hope that you will too.