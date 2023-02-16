Lincoln would not bea Republican today
Ah, February — the month of hearts, heroes, heretics and a “hog.” We flirt with the sweetness of Cupid’s romantic possibilities. We honor presidents Washington and Lincoln for keeping our country steady through growing pains and identity crises. Washington molded a disciplined army from a hodgepodge of ill-equipped colonists, then rendered his leadership as our first president. He became the father figure of our national family.
Lincoln educated himself for a life of service. After a political shuffle, the new antislavery party appealed to Lincoln’s humanitarian values. He became the first Republican president. The fate of the union was a political and moral weight for Lincoln. He knew an (un)civil war was inevitable to reset the aspirations of a young country, extend “inalienable rights” to all and ensure western expansion benefited the whole nation.
February’s calendar is pocked with Lincoln Day dinners. Republicans gather to trumpet their political prowess under the banner of a presumptive Lincoln endorsement … a pathetic parody. In 2023, Lincoln would not be a Republican. Within the truth of historical context, “Honest Abe” would be appalled by the extremist culture of lies. He would be embarrassed by mega-mouth Greene, puzzled by spineless McCarthy, bewildered by shape-shifting Santos. He would peg Trump as a pompous egocentric, lacking leadership dexterity. (This is the GOP?)
Like February’s groundhog, furtive Republicans scuttle in a hole when the sun shines and, lured by the color red, Republicans will probably try to recruit Cupid.
Please fly flags correctly
The United States Flag Code is readily available to anyone choosing to display the symbol of our nation. The display of two U.S. flags on the east side of U.S. Highway 195 just south of Pullman is shameful. I have witnessed how these flags have remained, unlit overnight. They are allowed to touch the item they are mounted on and have been literally shredded by wind and weather. They need to be disposed of in the manner instructed in the code.