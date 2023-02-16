Lincoln would not bea Republican today

Ah, February — the month of hearts, heroes, heretics and a “hog.” We flirt with the sweetness of Cupid’s romantic possibilities. We honor presidents Washington and Lincoln for keeping our country steady through growing pains and identity crises. Washington molded a disciplined army from a hodgepodge of ill-equipped colonists, then rendered his leadership as our first president. He became the father figure of our national family.

Lincoln educated himself for a life of service. After a political shuffle, the new antislavery party appealed to Lincoln’s humanitarian values. He became the first Republican president. The fate of the union was a political and moral weight for Lincoln. He knew an (un)civil war was inevitable to reset the aspirations of a young country, extend “inalienable rights” to all and ensure western expansion benefited the whole nation.

