The right to bear arms
There is a distinct disconnect between the clearly stated intent of the Second Amendment and its interpretation by supporters who are increasingly emboldened to carry any firearm into any situation, no matter the outcome.
The framers of the Constitution very clearly based the people’s right “to keep and bear arms” on the premise of “a well-regulated Militia being necessary to the security of a free State.” In other words, firearms are “necessary” to our “security” and, as such, should be well regulated.
There is nothing “well regulated” or “secure” about illegal private militias wreaking havoc in our government buildings, or youth illegally obtaining guns for mass shootings at school.
I wonder if the framers imagined a time when the security of our country would be endangered by contempt of a vocal minority for Second Amendment decrees. I wonder if they imagined that misinterpretation of the Second Amendment would cause arms-bearing citizens to devolve into mobs of armed insurrectionists, self-proclaimed illegal militias and an epidemic of mass shooters.
The framers did not state that any person has a right to keep and bear any type of arms, in any situation, for any purpose. They did, however, know the dangers that unregulated arms could bring to a frightened public — which is why the Second Amendment was written in the first place, to safeguard all of us through responsible, well-regulated keeping and bearing of arms. It is time to connect the meaning of the Second Amendment with honest legislation. It is time for our legislators to protect our “free State” in accordance with the framers’ intent.
Lisa Kliger
Moscow
Read good books
A modest proposal for your children’s lifetime benefit. Summer is near, and the kids (grandkids) will soon be out of school.
Get good books, classic young people’s books for them to read. A few will do this on their own, and all will benefit if read to. Fifteen minutes at the breakfast table, nap time, or maybe best, at bedtime when a good story read by an attentive parent sends them off to good dreams.
Good children’s literature is entertaining, and teaches virtues that build the “internal constitution” of the child. Virtues such as responsibility, generosity, courage, forgiveness, patience, honesty, hope, wonder, charity and more that you will discover.
A few examples from many dozens of possibilities: “The Tortoise and the Hare” (diligence); “Riki Tiki Tavi” (faithfulness); “The Good Samaritan” (love of neighbor); “Treasure Island” (courage and loyalty).
Resources and ideas for books? Our local libraries; friends, neighborhood library boxes, teachers, Bookpeople, Veritas Press, “Classics to Read Aloud to Your Children,” by Wm. Russell. Enjoy.
Fred andLynaire Banks
Mosocw