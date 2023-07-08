Cindy Agidius in her Lewiston Tribune commentary (June 25) says an open primary could result in no Democrats being elected in Idaho.
Maybe so, but even if true, Dems will still have a much stronger say in Idaho politics.
The real threat posed by the ranked choice initiative is to the right-wing fringe that dominates Idaho politics.
Dems may not get their first choice, but their other votes will likely be for more moderate Republicans. This will make it likely that a moderate Republican can beat the fringe right Republicans. This will be a big win for them and for Idaho.
Jeff Watt
Pullman
Quit running murder suspect’s picture
Please stop perpetuating the effects of a heinous act and sick individual every chance you get. We do not need to see his face on the front page of the newspaper anytime there’s a reference to the tragic events that took place on King Street last fall. In the June 29 paper there was a front-page article about plans to demolish the house where four college students were brutally killed, yet it was the accused killer’s face that was pictured even though the article was about the house and plans for the lot. Why not use a photo of the house? Or the victims? Not only are you contributing to secondary trauma in our community, it also immortalizes a murderer with the nearly daily recognition we find on our door steps.
Some grace and consideration in your interactions with the community could go a long way in the healing process for the families, friends and fellow neighbors of the victims.