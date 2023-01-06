The Moscow-Pullman Daily News article on Karen Eggers and her friend, Joyce Wood, on Dec. 30 was timely inspiration. My wife and I (Gideons) had the pleasure of joining Bovill Presbyterian, where Karen is a member, for a worship service six months ago. Pastor Heidi Ritter and the congregation were people of gospel measure hospitality. Their worship of God and their collective prayer concerns for the people of Bovill — one for a young man returning home after prison, another for alcohol and drug use in the community — were candid and revealed their love of their neighbors and their trust in God. The church also participated in the Meals on Wheels on a scale that inspired.
In conversation, we spoke to a man in his 50s who told us of Karen Eggers’ ministry as a school teacher and teacher of the young in church ministry. He had worked in the logging industry, and he said that Karen’s concern for the younger generations caused you to give heed to her loving instruction. Hers was authority you trusted as being to your benefit.
Your article reports that during the pandemic, Karen and Ms. Wood visited 53 towns to understand and pray for each one. Karen, in her 80s now, continues to serve God on behalf of her neighbors. A timely inspiration.
Last year, I bought fewer Christmas presents. I tried to purchase better-quality American-made products. I am sick of supporting Chairman Xi’s slave labor camps by buying soon-to-trash items. Foreign importers ship these crappy goods with the worst carbon dioxide fuels possible. Instead, I wanted to promote our economy, national defense and environment by buying domestically.
Frustratingly, some fight to keep bringing in slave labor goods cloaked in the name of failed free trade. Our American producers can’t compete with enslaved people without becoming slaves themselves. To reduce inflation, the U.S. needs more legislation to protect and enhance American production jobs and production. Then, Americans of all races can fairly produce quality goods to strengthen our country.
Please pay attention to your spending and your representatives this year. Both parties have members who support American production and workers. But both also have members who support won’t-last slave labor imports.
We need to stop rewarding production offshoring with tax breaks, protect American producers and jobs and require importers to show they don’t use slave labor before their foreign goods can enter the United States. Let’s end the cheap slave labor addiction and really battle the U.S. inflation problem.
Jan. 9 is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. I would like to take this opportunity on behalf of both myself and the community to thank all the hard-working men and women in the Pullman and Moscow police departments for all they do to keep us safe.
You have chosen a relatively thankless and low-paying profession that puts your life on the line every day for your community. I appreciate you. We appreciate you. Thank you for all that you do.