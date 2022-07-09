Voting blue in 2022
The United States just went backward 50 years when the Supreme Court voted to make women second-class citizens. Idaho has proclaimed that women’s choices and their lives do not matter, while no laws have been introduced restricting men’s rights to impregnate or be responsible for the unborn.
What can we do to protect women’s rights in this most complicated and difficult choice they will ever face? Vote Democrat this fall.
Locally, that means voting for pro-choice candidates David Nelson, Tim Gresback and Jamal Lyksett as representatives from the 6th Legislative District.
Vote for your mothers, daughters, sisters and wives who deserve the right to make their own decisions. Vote to save their lives. Vote for compassion for living breathing women. No one likes abortion. It is a hard, complicated choice best left to the pregnant woman, her family and her doctor, not the Legislature.
Only Democrat candidates will fight to protect choice.
Linda Pike
Moscow
A good tax
I’m no fonder of taxes than anyone, but I believe Congressman Russ Fulcher is wrong in wanting to repeal the Pittman-Robertson taxes on firearms. (Daily News, July 6). Sporting clubs of all sorts promoted the act when it was written and support it now because the money raised directly pays for wildlife conservation, habitat acquisition and related activities. And we are talking about real money, about $3.5 million per day in recent years according to the NRA. Moving that away from a tax on users, people like myself who directly benefit, to one on mineral leases is wrong.
Mike Finkbiner
Moscow
Mahnkey deserves vote
We believe John-Mark Mahnkey is an outstanding candidate for the position of Whitman County commissioner. We have known him since 2018 when he was delivering political pamphlets to our door. Our daughter, Lisa, had recently passed, but rather than focusing on his candidacy, he spent an hour listening to our grief-stricken loss.
John-Mark is a person who cares about individuals and families. His work experience has made him technologically savvy. He will be a strong advocate for small business. He is compassionate; he listens carefully to peoples’ concerns. When you talk with John-Mark, you have his full attention. He is laser focused on what you are saying. He is sensitive to individuals and families. He is energetic and will bring a fresh viewpoint to the position. John-Mark is genuine. “What you see is what you get” describes John-Mark. He does not speak rhetoric or make promises to impress
John-Mark knows the Palouse landscape thoroughly. He travels the backroads of the county to meet and talk with people. He has lived in Whitman County most of his life and has a genuine love for this area. He is a family man; he loves the land and the people, and will serve us well. Compassion is his motivation; there is no higher qualification.
We know him to be serious, conscientious and highly competent. We enthusiastically endorse him for the upcoming 2022 election. Please join us; vote for John-Mark Mahnkey for Whitman County commissioner.
Cherie andDennis Warner
Pullman
Quite the contrast
The Daily News presented us with an illuminating contrast the morning of July 6 regarding abortion.
In his column, Dale Courtney told us that a genuine person is formed at conception, and opined that to kill him/her would be murder. His column was a nicely reasoned exercise in irrelevance, because he writes not a word about the deaths and damage caused by pregnancy and childbirth. Does Courtney truly feel that a pregnant woman’s life is worth less than the life of the baby she is carrying? Are women an expendable and disposable commodity? They and their medical realities are absent from his logical purity — his ivory tower.
Retired physician Constance Brumm brought us down to Earth. In her letter to the editor, she was telling us that pregnancy is a grim business. She told us a little about the many dangers of pregnancy — 20% of which are ended by spontanious miscarriages — and the complications that will damage or kill a woman if doctors are not allowed to treat her. Some of the new anti-abortion laws prohibit lifesaving treatments. Indeed, we know that even those doctors who are fully empowered are not always able to prevent damage and death. Pregnancy is dangerous. Women need all the help which the medical community can provide.
In her letter to the editor, Brumm asks us, in short, to treat women as though they, too, were actually human, you know?
Wiley Hollingsworth
Pullman
Mahnkey is atireless servant
I’m writing to express my support for John-Mark Mahnkey for Whitman County commissioner.
I’ve known John-Mark for just over 30 years. Like many of us, John-Mark has deep family roots in Whitman County. He and his wife, Denise, serve their neighbors through volunteer work at the Pullman Depot Heritage Center, the Whitman County Humane Society, and the Whitman County Historical Society. You’ve probably spent time with John-Mark supporting the best local fundraisers and events like the Uniontown Sausage Feed, Pullman’s Fourth of July celebration, and as emcee of both last year’s Colfax Winterfest, and the past 12 years of Pullman’s annual egg hunt at Kruegel Park.
John-Mark has proven himself through his tireless service on many committees and commissions that serve to lift up county residents and make this corner of the state a great place to live and do business. Whitman County deserves a commissioner with a healthy respect for the county’s history, one who is eager to listen, and has the motivation and energy to work for continued economic resilience for all residents. Please vote John-Mark Mahnkey as your next Whitman County commissioner.
Jana Lien
Indianola, Wash.