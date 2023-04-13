On Oct. 20, our family attended a presentation by Pullman mayoral candidate Francis Benjamin at Community Congregational United Church of Christ, titled, “Political Civility: Our Path Forward.” Francis’s speech inspired me.
What resonated with me was his teaching of the concept of intellectual humility. The general consensus is that our country is divided. Francis feels it doesn’t have to be this way if we practice intellectual humility. When practicing intellectual humility, one could say, “I have strong beliefs, but I might be wrong and want to understand why you believe what you believe, so then I can possibly change how I believe.”
Francis went on to teach an important caveat when practicing civility. He pointed out that we need to be careful when demanding groups who are in the minority to be civil. Again, this resonated with me because of the social justice work I am involved with as a community member and an elementary educator. I find it refreshing that he understands how to give grace and understanding when certain groups of people are frustrated when they feel their voice is not being heard.
Francis talked about some trends on how people approach civility. Some say we need to go back to the good old days when we were civil, we need to draw a line in the sand and dig in our heels on what we believe, or we need to avoid these difficult conversations. Francis makes it clear he doesn’t adhere to any of those approaches. He has chosen to move forward together to make a difference.
I strongly support Benjamin’s bid for mayor of Pullman. I encourage all of you to do the same and to watch his presentation “Political Civility: Our Path Forward,” on YouTube and youtube.com/watch?v=umgaOnUiizs.
Anthony Haynes
Pullman
Benjamin builds community
I am writing to express my full support of Francis Benjamin in his bid for mayor of Pullman. Benjamin works to bridge our community conversations with active engagement across the economic sectors around Pullman, seen in his work on the 20/40 committee, his work with young entrepreneurs, the environment and, closest to my heart, the arts. Benjamin asks questions and listens to the answers, he’s committed to creating a community that integrates all our voices, therefore truly building community together.