The question of immunity
Did your columnist fall out of his tree? Nick Gier attacked his fellow columnist, Chuck Pezeshki for venting his frustration with the anti-mask hordes, then he states that herd immunity has never been achieved without a vaccine.
Vaccines are a new thing. For millennia, we have recovered from pandemics via herd immunity. It costs human lives to do that, but with seven billion people on the planet, we can afford to lose a few billion. (Joke, sort of.)
Regarding this new cold virus, I would ask that professor Gier address the points raised by Dr. Zubin Damania and his guest, responding to a King’s College study showing that the antibody count drops in weeks. (“COVID Immunity doesn’t last … except that it does”, ZdoggMD, July 23, 2020, YouTube). Need I insert that a microbiologist told me that such a drop-off is normal?
Regarding the question of immunity after infection (how long antibodies last), Damania says studies tend to look only at the antibodies that the B-cells release.
Do these authors write off the existence of memory B-cells, whose purpose is — once primed by an initial exposure — to launch a rapid response to a second exposure by dumping a fresh load of antibodies into the blood?
Further, T-cells are another immune factor, which also have a long term memory. But to develop a T-cell response, you need to expose the body to a live organism (or, apparently, to a snippet of relevant RNA.)
People who have had this new cold should be immune, now.
Why don’t children get sick as often as adults? Perhaps it’s because children are a cesspool of cold viruses, and may have a sufficient level of relevant immune activity.
Masks? Yes, anything that might reduce the dose a little.
Wiley Hollingsworth
Pullman
A true gentleman
On my way to church services on Dec. 27, I had a heart-warming experience. There was a tree branch in the road on A Street and a gentleman walking his dog took the time to stop and pull the branch and smaller branches out of the road. A true gentleman taking time to be sure others were safe. I thank you for your kindness. Happy Holidays and a great new year.
Eileen Hall
Moscow