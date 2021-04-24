Little did the job
Idaho Gov. Little acted in the best interests of the people of Idaho with his veto of the bill that would have shifted emergency powers from the governor’s office to the legislature.
Emergencies caused by nature — fire, flood, earthquake, pandemic — or man-made ones such as shootings, riot or war, require swift judgment and fast action. The governor’s office is the place to initiate a rapid response to things such as these.
The legislature has its place in the deliberation of proposed laws. It is not the place for emergency powers.
Most likely the second-guessing and armchair-quarterbacking over the difficult calls the governor made during the pandemic was the cause of the recent legislation. We had plenty of that in Latah County. Difficult decisions had to be made early on when there were many unknowns and when tradeoffs had to be made between the public health and economy.
Notably though, Gov. Little received praise in a recent Wall St. Journal editorial that cited Idaho (and Utah) as the only states with positive growth (1 percent) in the past year while some state economies lost as much as 8 percent of theirs.
A tough year, but the evidence is that Gov. Little did the job.
Frederic Banks
Moscow
Bring back Main Street
I have a suspicion, not verifiable, that the two-lane demonstration project on Pullman’s Main Street was set up to fail. The use of Jersey barriers and back-in diagonal parking was almost guaranteed to create dislike in people. The only reason I can think of is an old guard not wanting to slow down the crowds fleeing the Pullman after the football games.
This could be alleviated by the use of traffic direction after the games.
I believe we need to make Main Street two lanes with nose-in diagonal parking to change the street away from a road to somewhere else back to an actual street focused on the downtown. I would encourage people to email their Pullman City Council members to stop waffling and get our downtown reclaimed. The high-speed downtown bypass that is Main Street must be done away with and brought back to a functioning downtown.
Roger Johnson
Pullman