Schoesler response disappoints
Hi, my name is Margot Keane. I am a 15-year-old resident of Pullman, and I attend Pullman High School. I recently wrote a letter to Washington’s District 9 senator, Mark Schoesler, regarding Broken Windows Policing, a tactic in which “suspicious” looking people are targeted by the police for minor crimes so that they can stop major ones early. It has become a method to unnecessarily target people of color and poor neighborhoods.
I told Sen. Schoesler that he should consider proposing a bill to de-prioritize the policing of minor offenses such as alcohol consumption on the street, loitering and spitting. Although some of these offenses are inconvenient to the general public, no one deserves to be targeted and heavily penalized by their protectors for such minor crimes.
I spent time crafting, revising, and polishing the letter that I sent to the state senator, only to be met with an extremely patronizing response by his executive assistant. All it consisted of was: “It’s a good idea, I will make sure the Senator gets your message. Senator Schoesler agrees with you, he has zero patience for looting and vandalism.”
I am outraged and upset by this terrible response, which shows that not only did his team miss the point of my letter, but turned it around and took the focus off of policing.
I cannot sit idly by while we have a senator elected who does not even take time to listen to his constituents and refuses to take the time to listen to the young people of our state, especially now.
Our society is calling for criminal justice reform, and he is not listening. I urge residents of Washington to hold him accountable. We need a senator who wants to serve the people of this district, every age, every color.
Margot Keane
Pullman
Taking care of ourselves
Have you (or someone you know) recently lost your job? As a result, have you lost your health insurance or the funds to pay for medical care?
Our regional unemployment numbers are grim. According to a news release from the Idaho Department of Labor, from March to April, the unemployment rate in Latah County increased from 2.2 percent to 9.9 percent, and in the city of Moscow to 10.5 percent. In the region as a whole, unemployment rose from 2.7 percent to 11.4 percent.
Our current health crisis has made it more important than ever for each of us to seek medical care as needed.
You may qualify for coverage through Your Health Idaho (yourhealthidaho.org), Idaho’s health insurance marketplace, during this special enrollment period, or through Idaho’s new Medicaid Expansion Program. Eligibility is based on current monthly income.
Medicaid expansion is not an insurance policy. Rather it is a mechanism to pay for medical care. Patients receive the care they need. Doctors and health care facilities receive payment for services. If you do not have insurance and go to a hospital or doctor’s office, the staff will help you sign up so that your bill is paid. The program benefits the patient, the health care provider and the community.
Don’t wait until you need medical care to find out if you qualify for coverage. To learn more and for assistance in the application process, visit reclaimidaho.org, go to medicaidexpansion.idaho.gov, or call the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare at (877) 456-1233.
COVID-19 is taking a tremendous physical, emotional, and economic toll on our lives. In addition to treatment for physical health issues, Medicaid expansion covers mental health and addiction treatment. Taking care of ourselves is one of the best ways we can take care of each other.
Gretchen Wissner
Moscow
Proud of those standing up
I am proud to have been among the hundreds of Moscow residents who gathered peacefully at Friendship Square last week. I am proud that the vast majority of us wore masks and spread out healthfully. I am proud that the vast majority of motorists exhibited support while driving past us safely.
I am tired of having to march, stand in vigil, contact legislators and seek a civil society, a safe society, a sensible society for all Americans. I am tired of dealing with people in complete denial concerning racial equality, economic discrimination and common sense health safety.
I have hoped — for more than 60 years — that our nation will change. I have hoped — all these years — that change will come. I now hope that all recognize that (to quote the late Sam Cooke and others) a change is gonna come, with liberty and justice for all.
Rob Meyer
Moscow
Our lonely president
In 2016, upon conferring with his advisors, previously mentioned as a room of mirrors, President Donald Trump created the “I and I alone” policy. On May 30, our lonely president, Bible in hand, celebrated by rudely shoving peaceful protesters out of his way with tear gas and pepper spray. Apparently, his First Amendment right to parade ignorance over protesters’ First Amendment right to peacefully assemble takes precedence.
An ominous online post showing a photo of Trump and Hitler holding Bibles is telling of Trump fascism proven by — for the umpteenth time — 3,000 kidnapped children at the southern border, violent police continue killing and now merely injuring unarmed peaceful citizens. An equally ominous post contrasts Colin Kaepernick, protesting police brutality, kneeling on a football field and Derek Chauvin, kneeling on George Floyd.
How can Trump’s coupling of ignorance and exclusion be equated to Jesus’ teachings of inclusion? Are not Jesus’ words in direct conflict with Trump policy of family separation, the Muslim ban, illogical support of ignorant white nationalists and more?
For your information, ignorant means a lack of common sense, knowledge or information, not “stupid.”
Is decency dead? Does the belief that the world is in the end times justifies drinking Trump elixir? That the second coming justifies reelecting a compulsive liar opening a wellspring of hate?
Many of the peaceful protesters, harshly shoved out of the way, were pastors, clergy and members of other churches.
No big deal, they’re just commie libtards, right?
Jim Roach
Moscow