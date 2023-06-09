I can’t imagine to whom columnist Ryan Urie (Daily News, May 27) might refer in citing recent letters that contain “obvious misinformation and various forms of hate speech.” Who could these letter writers be? Who are these “idiots?” Not me, certainly! I merely raised some doubts about the sacrosanct “six million,” and Hitler’s alleged program to exterminate them. So I think I’m off the hook, right, Mr. Urie? I’m not one of those idiots, am I, sir?
But, no matter. Urie is to be commended for encouraging “freedom of expression over good taste.” First Amendment rights should not be circumscribed, just because some think that “mountains of evidence” sometimes foreclose the possibility of, and impose limitations on, any alternative points of view. Free speech guarantees to protect idiots too, even when it comes to the Holocaust.
So I’ll just plow ahead with a few more observations on the hallowed six million.
There is a religious component to any discussion about the so-called “Holocaust” and its accompanying six million (martyrs?). It is inescapable. Those people, in the minds of millions of Jews, are god-like figures. They transcend ordinary mortals.
Renowned Nazi hunter, Simon Wiesenthal, said famously that “when each of us comes before the Six Million, we will be asked what we did with our lives.” Departed souls are brought before the judgment seat of Christ, according to Christian dogma. But not so, according to Wiesenthal. They must appear, as it were, before six million ‘Jewish Christs’ to be judged. (Gasp!)
French Zionist Claude Lanzmann got even more to the point. In 1985 Lanzman, an award-winning filmmaker, produced a nine hour plus universally distributed documentary, “Shoah.” This documentarian declared unabashedly that “Christ is false, and salvation will not come from him.” He said, furthermore, that “Auschwitz is the refutation of Christ.” (Les modernes, Paris, December 1993, pp. 132-33)
Talk about hate speech.
Timothy Moore
Potlatch
Why the platform?
What is this “need” to deny the Holocaust? Admittedly, the evil that annihilated the core of European Jewry, Roma, homosexuals (as they were called) and the disabled was too heinous to be believed, at first. Written accounts reveal that the horror stories and dire warnings of survivors who escaped the early camps were often met with disbelief and denial by family and friends. Who in their right mind could believe such stories? Yet, for more than 70 years, a tsunami of historical evidence and collective memory have proven that the Holocaust cannot be denied. So, why keep beating the drum of denial? Why hate? Why deny?
If Holocaust denial is a falsehood promoted by hate groups, why should deniers be allotted a public platform to spew their lies? Should we defend anyone’s right to the public platform, as supported by the First Amendment, no matter what? When the public standard of civility fails us: “Speak freely; yet, do no harm,” prejudice manages to retain its public platform.
Like a noxious weed, hate grows where it is seeded. Lies root in the darkest corners of the Web. Must we sow lies in our local newspaper as well? Newspapers have a responsibility to print the facts. The Holocaust was as real during World War II as are Russia’s atrocities in Ukraine today. These are facts. They are not open to opinion. “Alternative facts” by definition cannot exist.
Bullies who misuse freedom of speech to spread lies about the darkest period in collective memory should not gain access to the pulpit. Attacking people who have suffered a great loss is unspeakable.
Yet, we must speak, and when we do, let it be with love for truth and community. Hatred that thrives on Holocaust denial only serves to seed more of the same.