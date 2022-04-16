There are experts available
Letters and contributions to the Daily News indicate conspiracy theories are still with us here on the Palouse. The Palouse is also a center of many sophisticated researchers. I would encourage those skeptical of COVID-19 information from the national media, radio talk shows, etc., relative to vaccinations, antivirals, side effects, monoclonal antibodies and antibodies, to utilize local experts for additional immunological information.
I am not in the school of veterinary medicine, but I know they have been successfully developing monoclonal and standard antibodies for decades.
Many other researchers have developed and utilized antibodies for myriad research tools. The vet school has international efforts to develop cures for rabies viruses worldwide, teach immunology and more. All are sources of accurate information.
As a person of advanced age, my high school contemporaries and I enjoyed the miraculous vaccinations that confronted the polio virus. However, prior to the vaccine, my aunt was polio infected and stayed alive seven years strapped to an “iron lung.” Thus I am highly disappointed to see the conspiracy-aided percentage of the current population not only avoid COVID-19 vaccinations but also campaign against them.
Lee Hadwiger
Pullman
The ‘bloviating cultists’
Conservatives’ recent brainless national political leadership action challenges what little cognitive ability they possess. However, in this case, calling them stupid is appropriate and I’ll reluctantly use it. Elite university graduates are usually pretty smart, yet, in this case, intelligence and stupidity apply to Republicans Reps. Matt Goetz, Madison Cawthorn, Paul Gosar, Marjorie Taylor Greene and senators Ted Cruz and Lindsay Graham, Tom Cotton and others. It is especially applicable to Fox News fabricator Tucker Carlson.
My opinion on this “lack” stems from texts written by former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, freely given to the Select Committee, which exposed the vulgar reality of Trump’s masters of stupid, Don Jr., Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman and others. The texts say, Don Jr. asked Meadows what methods could they use to guarantee a Trump victory — two days BEFORE the election. And PRIOR to workers finishing the count and Pence officially verifying the vote.
Logically, this means your stupid leaders knew the election was already lost before Nov. 3 and were planning to anger supporters through denial, faux legal claims and perverting the results.
Your stupid leaders and Fox News did this. Not the Democrats, not Joe Biden, not MSNBC and not Nancy Pelosi.
To reelect liars and former conservatives is folly. Doing this fills you with pride? Political denial propagated from the far right is killing the bonds of social cohesion, so important for human associations. Republican ignorance has invalided and demeaned people’s self worth, transforming formerly intelligent conservatives into bloviating cultists.
Jim Roach
Moscow