History curriculum misses the point

Gov. Brad Little and Schools Superintendent Debbie Critchfield are misunderstanding the purpose of studying history when they promote the U.S. history curriculum called “The Story of America.”

They say that schools need to use this curriculum because it aligns with their view of Idaho values, embraces patriotism, and attempts to instill a sense of pride in the U.S. They also contend it will stop the teaching of history in a disrespectful, anti-American way, though Critchfield admits that’s not happening in Idaho.

Tags

Recommended for you