Gov. Brad Little and Schools Superintendent Debbie Critchfield are misunderstanding the purpose of studying history when they promote the U.S. history curriculum called “The Story of America.”
They say that schools need to use this curriculum because it aligns with their view of Idaho values, embraces patriotism, and attempts to instill a sense of pride in the U.S. They also contend it will stop the teaching of history in a disrespectful, anti-American way, though Critchfield admits that’s not happening in Idaho.
The point of a history class isn’t to get students to love or hate their country, it’s to prepare them to live in it. The point of studying our past is not to list all the good and bad things that have happened or attempt to balance them. It’s to understand the how and why of what happened and the effects, persistent or not, that shape our country. To do that students need all the facts, not just the ones that are comfortable and noble.
Ultimately, the point of a history class is not to instill the point of view the governor approves but to give our children the understanding and the tools they need to live in our complex, diverse, dynamic country.
Jim Bigelow
Boise
Demonstration garden a big success
On behalf of the Latah County Master Gardeners, I would like to thank everyone who supported our recent renovations at the Master Gardener Demonstration Garden. Special thanks to our financial donors:
The Idaho Botanical Garden’s Lunaria Grant Program, The White Pine Chapter of the Idaho Native Plant Society, Rotary Club of Moscow, and University of Idaho Extension.
Countless hours were contributed by Master Gardeners and their families. We appreciate the understanding and encouragement provided by Dr. George Fiegel and his staff as we worked. Thanks to all who joined us for our grand reopening during ArtWalk on June 15. It’s always fun to introduce folks to this lovely spot that many are unaware of. We invite everyone to stop by the garden at 102 S. Washington St. to enjoy the beauty of nature.