Vietnam and our libraries

War stays with combat veterans in odd ways. I had 30 days left in Vietnam the morning of Jan. 31, 1968, when the Tet offensive started. During that month, we were rocketed and mortared daily. We could do almost nothing except sit around and wait. Not wanting to die so close to going back to the world, I developed the uncanny ability to hear mortars coming out of the tubes far enough away in the jungle that the sounds were like the sound of raindrops on the distant shed in my Louisiana backyard. There were always eight or 10 of us standing around or playing cards. No one else could hear the tiny thump-thumps, so when I stood and walked down into the bunker, those who knew my ear followed. Seconds later, the mortars would start blasting throughout our camp.

Today, I jump when someone walks up behind me and says something. I respond to the memory of the dying even in something as innocent as “Hi there.”