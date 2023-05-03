War stays with combat veterans in odd ways. I had 30 days left in Vietnam the morning of Jan. 31, 1968, when the Tet offensive started. During that month, we were rocketed and mortared daily. We could do almost nothing except sit around and wait. Not wanting to die so close to going back to the world, I developed the uncanny ability to hear mortars coming out of the tubes far enough away in the jungle that the sounds were like the sound of raindrops on the distant shed in my Louisiana backyard. There were always eight or 10 of us standing around or playing cards. No one else could hear the tiny thump-thumps, so when I stood and walked down into the bunker, those who knew my ear followed. Seconds later, the mortars would start blasting throughout our camp.
Today, I jump when someone walks up behind me and says something. I respond to the memory of the dying even in something as innocent as “Hi there.”
So I’m not surprised at how immense the coming library board election is, a seemingly small event, not unlike the patter of rain. But the raindrops of hatred, of censorship — antithetical to the citadel of freedom that the United States has become — have left their tubes in the jungle of right-wing fear of education, of equality for all, of what has spiritually made us the truly great nation we are.
If you believe in what this country stands for, you’ll stand up and follow me to the polls on May 16 and vote for candidates who believe in the freedom that any American library should offer. Please vote for Saba Baig and Wayne Schmidt, candidates who believe that a library should be for all, not just a select few.
D’Wayne Hodgin
Moscow
Dandelion and education
I agree, Zena (Daily News letter, April 29). We can all be educated and change our behavior. Dandelion is edible, as I can attest, and can be used for other things, and its yellow flowers are nice. And for bee nectar it’s an early, but not only, source.
But leave them unmolested? Common dandelion is alien, not native, and weedy, say the most authoritative plant taxonomy books. There are reasons it’s never been popular as a food staple; try it as a staple for a while and you’ll see why. There’s a reason Robinson Mobile Home Court and others landowners require residents to control dandelion on its rented property: it blooms, produces seed quickly and disperses them is the breeze quickly — to neighbors who must spend energy, money and time to control the resultant infestation in their lawns and gardens. That’s the problem: unmanaged land, including home lawns, become a haven from which dandelion spreads far and wide, often to ag land, where it competes to reduce pasture and crop production, requiring costly weed control practices. Beyond that, in your Bible, Proverbs 24:30-31 speaks disparagingly about one who fails to properly manage weedy ground. Look around; there’s more.
Dandelion control is simply a part of living in community. Life ain’t all roses, as you and I know.
Bob Callihan
Potlatch
Interview the guns
There exists among Americans a solid consensus that guns are a huge problem and we should have stricter laws controlling them. That being the case, we should start interviewing some guns that just committed a crime to find out why they are so angry and what it will take to get them to stop killing people?
Bill Tozer
Moscow
Mental health ‘no-brainer’
In the recent legislative session, the Washington State Senate killed SB 5710, which would have provided access to behavioral health services to youth in rural and underserved areas. The bill would have provided funding to schools to gain access to a mental health professional using telemedicine.
Providing students with proper mental health services seems like a “no-brainer,” right? So, why would our Washington Senators kill SB 5710?
Leslie Robison, a clinical psychologist in Pullman, reflected on her experience with Washington legislators. Regarding the killing of SB 5710, she suggested that the utilization of telemedicine could be a barrier that they allowed to dictate the outcome.
It goes without saying that COVID-19 dismantled life as we knew it — as students, as educators, and as lawmakers. As social beings, we were forced to the confines of our homes, interacting only through the cameras on our computers. However, today’s students grew up in the new age of technology; learning, socializing and connecting through a screen.
Today’s students are experts at flawlessly utilizing technology. Telemedicine would provide students in rural school districts with access to quality mental health care that they are in desperate need of.
It is essential that our legislators represent the true needs of their constituents instead of allowing individualized issues dictate the survival of legislation. For students in rural school districts, no access to mental health resources is the debilitating barrier, not telemedicine.
Lindsey Kwate
Spokane
Keep your cats inside
Thousands of birds of many kinds are migrating right now, and vulnerable. They fly as far as they can at night and need rest and food during the day. Soon they will lay eggs and feed nestlings. To help them survive this difficult time, we can put stickers on windows, lower blinds and close drapes to prevent window strikes, turn off lights at night, and most importantly, keep cats indoors.
Cats across the country kill hundreds of millions of wild birds each year. Take a moment to think about that. Every day we see cats stalking songbirds and it’s common to see one walking home with a mouthful of freshly killed bird. They’re not hungry; they’re just cats, doing what cats do. Hawks, owls, and foxes depend on rodents; mainly mice. Cats reduce the available food for raptors and ingest tapeworm eggs at the same time.
I was dismayed to learn our local Humane Society and some local veterinarians participate in a Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program to neuter and release feral cats. The theory is that existing feral cats keep new ones from moving into ‘their’ territory, but the TNR cats keep killing wildlife. Feral cats suffer from cold, heat, starvation, vehicles, predators, and they spread disease. The TNR program prolongs their suffering while they continue to kill wildlife.
This irresponsible and environmentally damaging program should be discontinued.
We can all do our part to protect wild birds and other wildlife. Cats belong inside. Our pet dogs are not allowed to roam and cats should not be allowed to roam either.
Please, take responsibility for your pet and help stop the killing of our wildlife; keep cats indoors during migration and nesting, and all year long.