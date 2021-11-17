No wish for shared values
I was hopeful when I saw that Dale Courtney wrote an editorial about “shared values” and as I started reading I felt that he was making some valid points. Then, I got to the middle of the piece and saw his claim that presumably people on the left side of the political spectrum believe that children should be taught pornography in school, that stealing is OK and that murdering babies up until the umbilical cord is cut is fine. He spoke of Antifa and BLM violence without mentioning armed militias, such as the one led by Ammon Bundy, now running for the Republican gubernatorial nomination. They occupied public land at gunpoint and were treated with kid gloves by law enforcement.
The right wing has held onto power by creating fear of liberals ever since Rush Limbaugh started spewing his lies on the airwaves and our federal government has been increasingly dysfunctional since Newt Gingrich destroyed any hope of bipartisanship during his time as speaker of the house. By the end of his editorial, Courtney had revealed that he has no wish for shared values, his dream is that our formerly united states will break apart for good. Shame on Mr. Courtney and all who share his vision.
Stuart Tolman
Moscow
UI’s new arena
To the women and men of the University of Idaho Basketball teams (and to all others who will be enjoying your miraculous new Arena), I sincerely hope you will appreciate the great achievement this building is for your school, its coaches and administrators and the credit union (and other) sponsors. I and my family hope you reach new achievements and heights there.
Sincerely, the best in good health and safe play to you all from an East Coast Bruin, Midwest Red Hawk, and a 10-year Vandal backer. Enjoy each day!
Rob Meyer
Moscow
Explanation needed
In a recent letter, Nancy Chaney raised some questions and made some comments about current city leadership. I have a few comments of my own and questions for Ms. Chaney.
I agree with her that our beautiful city is receiving quite a bit of negative press throughout the county because of a certain church’s actions. My understanding is some of those actions are being pursued in the courts. I believe the city is taking appropriate action.
While I don’t agree, at all, with how that certain church acts and the beliefs (that I know of) they embrace, I do know we do live in a free country where people can live and worship wherever and however they want. City of Moscow leadership would be accused, and rightfully so, of gross discrimination if they stepped in and tried to control any aspect of that church.
Ms. Chaney, what are the concerns that unsuccessful candidates had and in what election(s)? What segments of Moscow’s population are invisible to city leadership? I assume that is who you meant by “policymakers.”
Please explain what you mean by, and I paraphrase, “many are skeptical about government spending, transparency and trustworthiness.” Again, I assume you are talking locally and specifically about the current mayor and council.
I look forward to hearing your answers backed by facts, in a subsequent letter you send to the Daily News editor.
Kathy Weber
Moscow
The green future
What would we see if we traveled into a green future? It might not look that different. Perhaps we’d notice things more by their absence.
The sky is clear. No more open fires polluting the air we breathe, no more smoke burning our eyes and nostrils, no more haze dimming visibility. Instead, the roar of internal combustion engines has been replaced by whispering electric vehicles, a quiet that makes the green downtown more livable.
The green future is different in one crucial area: power is clean, cheap, plentiful and dependable. We’re free from the tyranny of energy because decentralized power generation provides steady local jobs as well as energy.
We’re healthier in the green future. Lungs and hearts are less congested because air particulates are reduced. Cancer rates are lower because there is no more exposure to gasoline and diesel fuel. And our mental health is better because children no longer ingest neurotoxic coal mercury.
After this glimpse into what is possible in a green future, we might ask ourselves, “Why have we waited so long?” And more importantly, “Why do we continue to wait?”
We don’t have to. To reach our green future, we can put a price on carbon to reduce fossil fuel emissions immediately and buy time. And we can boost energy innovation to develop more alternatives. So call your representative, senators, and President Biden. Share with them what you like about your green future, and request that they work together to put a price on carbon.
Simon Smith
Pullman
Why promote Facebook?
When a letter writer or guest commentator makes a misstatement or error of fact, it doesn’t always deserve a letter to the editor. I would often just make an online comment to point out the error. But the only way to make an online comment in the Daily News or Lewiston Tribune is through a Facebook account. Why in the world would this local paper try to steer people to have an account with the entity that is leading to their demise? Help me understand. Facebook doesn’t need more business, why would you promote them?
Dan Schmidt
Moscow
What did I miss?
In his Oct. 23-24 Daily News column, Chuck Pezeshki wrote: “You think things are so great with Fauci? Wait two weeks. The news cycle is going to go totally off the rails.”
It has now been three weeks. Did I miss something?
Forrest Stevens
Princeton