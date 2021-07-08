Palouse is notthe Silicon Valley
The median income — the income the most amount of people make — in the Moscow-Pullman region is about $18,000 for an individual, and $41,000 for a family. The highest home loan you can get with that income is around $250k, or about $50k less than what (Moscow Mayor Bill) Lambert thinks is a good starting price for a townhouse. And it is a townhouse subdivision he wants in Edington — no back yards, tiny front yards, and connected back alley.
When I came up to the Palouse nine years ago for college, I was excited about the wide open spaces, the fields of wheat and lentils and canola, the dairy farms and all the trees and trails. Bill Lambert and Andrew Crapuchettes aren’t interested in the Palouse. By his own words, Lambert wants to destroy Moscow — literally calling it the new Silicon Valley — and replace it with overpriced, poorly made and poorly maintained tiny housing.
Just look down south at Boise — decades-old trailer homes are being priced more than 350k and new apartment complexes are popping up like daisies (and being rented at $1,400 for a 2-bed, 1-bath on average). That isn’t a price real Idahoans can afford.
We, the people who love the Palouse and actually live and work here, are being forced out of our communities by greedy politicians and their rich crony friends. I don’t want to live in Silicon Valley. I live in the Palouse and I’d like to keep it beautiful, healthy and thriving. We need housing that we can own, not just rent. We have the best soil and the best climate in the world for growing food (and playing in the woods) and I think we can protect our Palouse from turning into an exclusive clubhouse for the rich and powerful.
Puck Forester
Pullman
Perhaps list is a prank
John Wright, a newcomer to Moscow, said in a July 1 Letter to the Editor: “I’ve received my copy of the hate list of community businesses we’re called upon to boycott.” He builds his argument (surprised by intolerance) on the assumption the author of this list is a liberal, specifically someone who disagrees with some of the policies and practices of Christ Church. But how does he know?
One can’t draw conclusions as to authorship based on an anonymous document. The author could be a member of Christ Church, a loyal congregant aiming to help their church by making Moscow’s traditional liberal community look intolerant and petty. Certainly a prankish approach. Or it could be someone from Christ Church who just likes to attract attention and inflame tensions. Or someone with Christ Church connections who has a grudge against Doug Wilson.
Christ Church has its pranksters and its history. In 2010 or so (yes, 11 years ago), we heard such a list had been made, so the idea’s nothing new. But we understood that that list was made by a member of Christ Church with the goal of supporting their member-owned businesses. So was that list a “hate” list?
Diana Armstrongand Kit Craine
Moscow